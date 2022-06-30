Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

ACS members awarded NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
The American Chemical Society extends its congratulations to three recent US National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship awardees who were previously involved with the ACS Bridge Project or the ACS Scholars Program—initiatives that provide support for students from groups underrepresented in the chemical sciences.

The three awardees are Esteban Bautista at the University of California, Irvine, Stephanie Oliveras Santos at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Kala Youngblood at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Since 1952, NSF has awarded over 50,000 Graduate Research Fellowships to students from a pool of more than 500,000 applicants. Forty-two of these fellows have become Nobel laureates and more than 450 have joined the National Academy of Sciences.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

