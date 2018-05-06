Advertisement

ACS News

ACS names 2018–19 public policy fellows

by Linda Wang
May 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
ACS has selected three new public policy fellows for 2018–19. The fellowships provide an opportunity for ACS members to gain practical experience and insights into public policy by working on Capitol Hill or at ACS in Washington, D.C.

Story
Story
Hartwig

Drew Story and Teresa Williams will spend one year working as ACS congressional fellows on Capitol Hill as part of the broader Science & Technology Policy Fellowships program of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Fellows provide policy-makers with information on science-related issues. The scientists, in turn, learn how government works and how science policy is made.

Story earned a Ph.D. in chemical and environmental engineering from the University of California, Riverside, in 2018. In addition to conducting research on the aggregation mechanisms and morphology of engineered nanomaterials, Story spearheaded the development of the university’s designated emphasis in public policy and will become the campus’s first graduate to earn that distinction.

Williams earned a Ph.D. in applied science and technology from UC Berkeley. She has been a research associate at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research and is currently a principal scientific engineering associate at the Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Will Hartwig will join the ACS External Affairs & Communications team as the science policy fellow. He will monitor developments in Washington and work with executive branch agencies on issues important to the society. He will also engage ACS members in the public policy process.

He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Hartwig is currently the 2017–2018 ACS congressional fellow, working on energy and environment issues in the office of Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.).

