Obituary: Ernst H. Felder﻿﻿

Ernst H. Felder, 98, died on April 6 in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland.
“Ernst Felder’s inspiring journey from inorganic chemistry in academia, as a student of professor Gerold Schwarzenbach in Zurich, to an accomplished medicinal chemist in industry, at Bracco in Milan, led him to global exposure in international collaborations, guided by his open mindedness. His pioneering inventions of nonionic X-ray contrast media are still applied in the clinics around the world, to the benefit of innumerable patients. ‘We will be ever grateful,’ commented Diana Bracco, president of the Bracco Group, following his passing. An outstanding chemist and American Chemical Society member for 62 years, he will be remembered as a generous and sensitive man.”—Eduard Felder, son
Most recent title: Head of research, Bracco
Education: Ph.D., chemistry, University of Zurich, 1944
Survivors: Wife, Elide; sons, Eduard and Peter; one grandson
