ACS News

Obituary: Ernst H. Felder﻿﻿

by Linda Wang
November 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
A photo of Ernst Felder.
Credit:  Courtesy of Eduard Felder 
Ernst Felder

Ernst H. Felder, 98, died on April 6 in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland.

“Ernst Felder’s inspiring journey from inorganic chemistry in academia, as a student of professor Gerold Schwarzenbach in Zurich, to an accomplished medicinal chemist in industry, at Bracco in Milan, led him to global exposure in international collaborations, guided by his open mindedness. His pioneering inventions of nonionic X-ray contrast media are still applied in the clinics around the world, to the benefit of innumerable patients. ‘We will be ever grateful,’ commented Diana Bracco, president of the Bracco Group, following his passing. An outstanding chemist and American Chemical Society member for 62 years, he will be remembered as a generous and sensitive man.”—Eduard Felder, son

Most recent title: Head of research, Bracco

Education: Ph.D., chemistry, University of Zurich, 1944

Survivors: Wife, Elide; sons, Eduard and Peter; one grandson

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.﻿﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
