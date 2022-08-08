Advertisement

ACS News

Obituary: Richard (Dick) J. Sundberg

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Richard J. Sundberg
Credit: Tom Cogill
Richard J. Sundberg

Richard (Dick) J. Sundberg, 83, died Nov. 1, 2021, in Hickory, North Carolina.

“Sundberg was an admired teacher and mentor to 38 PhD and master’s candidates, and he made important research contributions in several areas, including the development of antitumor compounds and antiparasitic agents. The author of nearly 100 research articles and review chapters over the course of his career at the University of Virginia, Sundberg cowrote what is considered the preeminent graduate textbook in organic chemistry, Advanced Organic Chemistry, revising it through five editions. Sundberg’s other books included The Chemistry of Indoles (1970), Indoles: Best Synthetic Methods (1996), and The Chemical Century (2017).”—Lorenzo Perez, colleague

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Virginia

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Iowa, 1959; PhD, chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1962

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

