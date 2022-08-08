Obituary: Richard (Dick) J. Sundberg

Richard (Dick) J. Sundberg, 83, died Nov. 1, 2021, in Hickory, North Carolina.
“Sundberg was an admired teacher and mentor to 38 PhD and master’s candidates, and he made important research contributions in several areas, including the development of antitumor compounds and antiparasitic agents. The author of nearly 100 research articles and review chapters over the course of his career at the University of Virginia, Sundberg cowrote what is considered the preeminent graduate textbook in organic chemistry, Advanced Organic Chemistry, revising it through five editions. Sundberg’s other books included The Chemistry of Indoles (1970), Indoles: Best Synthetic Methods (1996), and The Chemical Century (2017).”—Lorenzo Perez, colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Virginia
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Iowa, 1959; PhD, chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1962
