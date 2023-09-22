Advertisement

ACS News

US National Chemistry Olympiad program seeks high school teachers for 2024 coaching program

by Margaret Thatcher, ACS staff
September 22, 2023
The US National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) is continuing its coaching program in 2024 to help high school students improve their chemistry skills and become more competitive for the National Chemistry Olympiad Exam and subsequent competitions.

Coaching sessions will be organized over Zoom and coordinated by ACS staff. Coaches can be current or retired high school teachers and will be compensated for their time. Up to 40 coaches will be recruited. The coaches will work in teams of 2, and each team will work with approximately 10 high school students at a time. Four coaching sessions will last for 2 hours on alternating Fridays in January and February leading up to the USNCO Local Section Exam in March.

Applications are available at www.acs.org/olympiad. Coaches will be selected on a rolling basis. The deadline to apply is October 23, 2023.

