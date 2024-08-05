ACS Fall 2024 Denver meeting guide

It would be an extended search to find a better place than Denver, the Mile High City, to explore “Elevating Chemistry,” the American Chemical Society’s meeting theme for ACS Fall 2024. Denver has undergone extensive industrial and structural growth as well as diversifying demographics since ACS held its last national meeting in the city in spring 2015. In the last 10 years, ACS has continuously employed innovative technology and practices to reconceive its meeting platform and content to make the meeting experience more engaging and attendee focused.
Whether in person or virtual, ACS Fall 2024 will be a meeting for all to explore, engage, and connect. It will be an attendee-centric meeting that is inclusive, ethical, and safe. The theme, “Elevating Chemistry”, coincides with ACS’s vision, “Improving people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.” The selected speakers, poster presenters, and exhibitors await your arrival to share their knowledge and to receive the same.
Aug. 18–22 will be a unique opportunity for the delivery of science. Members of the chemistry enterprise will participate in forward-looking research exchanges and presentations, connect with one another in a range of networking opportunities, and receive information on innovative tools and services to advance the value of chemistry in everyday life.
ACS Fall 2024 will present original programming by 35 of the 40 ACS divisions and committees, including the president (PRES) and multidisciplinary program planning group (MPPG).
▸ 10,351 accepted papers, including 7,489 oral presentations, 2,862 poster presentations, and 919 Sci-Mix presentations (2 unique to Sci-Mix)
▸ 1,068 half-day sessions, including 885 oral sessions (806 hybrid and 79 virtual), 157 poster sessions, and 26 Sci-Mix sessions
▸ Programming entities include 29 ACS divisions and 7 committees, including PRES and MPPG
▸ 108 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024
General meeting information (1.8 MB)
Technical program grids (208 KB)
Full preliminary program, (C&EN, August 5, 2024, pp. 42-62, 2.1 MB).
