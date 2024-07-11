Comment: Making chemistry accessible to all, our ongoing commitment, and how you can contribute

Credit: Courtesy of Partha Basu

As the recently appointed chair of the American Chemical Society’s Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD), I am honored and excited to collaborate with a talented group to affect and influence how society perceives people with disabilities and address their needs—whether visible or hidden. Our committee’s vision is to make chemistry accessible to all.

People with disabilities offer unique perspectives in solving problems. Examples of scientists who had disabilities and made enormous contributions to science include Joseph Priestley, Humphry Davy, and Stephen Hawking. The achievements of people with disabilities not only advance scientific knowledge but also promote diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. Despite their contributions, the societal stigma around disability persists. ACS serves as the gold standard for diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) among professional societies.

Recently, I spoke at a conference on the topic of respect, the fundamental aspect of DEIR. Respect, in my view, is the minimum expectation in our interactions—treating everyone with dignity. Unfortunately, sometimes nondisabled people judge people with disabilities by a different standard—one rooted in ableism. This judgment is particularly ironic because, at some point in our lives, most of us will experience some form of disability. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 1 in 4 adults in the US have a disability, which amounts to 61 million people. Globally, the situation is similar, with 1.3 billion people experiencing significant disability.

Despite these numbers, stigma remains. According to a 2024 study published in Nature Human Behaviour (2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41562-023-01745-z), people with disabilities with PhDs earn over $10,000 less annually than their nondisabled peers. And, people with disabilities represent about 11% of all PhDs, which highlights an inequity. This disparity underscores a systemic barrier that people with disabilities face in hiring and promotion. To address these inequities, we need to carefully evaluate employment policies.

What actions can we take as individuals? Here are some ideas:

1. Be an advocate: Move beyond passive support. Actively champion the inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of professional life. Your support is needed, however small you may think it is. Every effort counts.

2. Practice intentional inclusion: When organizing technical sessions, include people with disabilities. When evaluating candidates for awards, consider the contributions of disabled people. Be mindful that people with disabilities need accommodation. Work with the organizers to provide such accommodations and consider universal design principles when possible.

3. Be patient and supportive: If you’re in academia, industry, or any other organization, be patient and considerate. Reflect on how your support can significantly affect those who face additional challenges. Your empathy and support can make a critical difference.

4. Advocate for yourself: If you are a person with a disability, it’s important to communicate your needs for full participation. It’s okay to express your needs and advocate for yourself. While it’s appreciated if others anticipate and make necessary accommodations, this is not always the case. Do not assume that others understand or are aware of your needs.

5. Promote awareness: Collectively, we should celebrate success and promote the contributions of people with disabilities. You may have noticed posters showcasing the contributions at ACS national meetings. Last year, CWD organized several presidential symposia where chemists with disabilities discussed their contributions. These efforts need to continue.

The activities noted above will create a more inclusive and understanding environment where people with disabilities can contribute fully. Supporting people with disabilities and their self-advocacy will reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings. I am encouraged to read a recent editorial (ACS Phys. Chem. Au 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acsphyschemau.3c00069) articulating a vision for the physical chemistry community that argued for universal design, among other ideas. It takes all of us to advance to a more just society where everyone is valued. CWD has been working with colleagues to develop and promote equitable policies and procedures. For example, CWD recently published a book titled Teaching Chemistry to Students with Disabilities, which is freely available from the CWD website. In collaboration with the ACS Office of DEIR, CWD is hosting a webinar on July 18, 2–3 p.m. EDT, titled “A Different Way of Thinking: How People Who are Neurodivergent Can Flourish in Science.” Register at acs.org/acs-webinars/library/neurodivergence-in-science.html.

CWD, as a committee, engages members via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (now X), and Instagram. We welcome the interest and support of all educators, employers, and colleagues. For more information, please email cwd@acs.org.