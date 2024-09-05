ACS Board of Directors’ actions and discussions from Aug 16–17 executive session

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met in an executive session Aug. 16–17 before the official start of ACS Fall 2024 in Denver. The board took several actions and discussed a number of items of strategic importance. These actions are separate from the ACS Council actions that were voted on by the council and took place on the morning of Aug. 21. Detailed information on both meetings is available online.

Actions taken by the ACS Board

The Arthur C. Cope Fund will now include a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship program that will be available to PhD candidates or postdoctoral researchers within their first 2 years of pursuing postdoctoral research in organic chemistry.

Looking ahead to future national ACS meetings, the board decided to move ACS Spring 2028 from San Diego, March 5–8, to Houston, March 19–23, and ACS Fall 2029 from Boston to Los Angeles, August 19–23. The advance member registration fee for the 2025 spring and fall meetings will be set at $549 for in-person attendance and $249 for virtual attendance, and the associated pricing grid will be used for all other registrants.

Funding from the 2024 President’s budget was approved to support the ACS LEADS Conference and the student chapter membership campaign.

An updated diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect statement was modified and approved. The ACS Board Regulations were amended to change the number of Governing Board for Publishing meetings to three times per year.

In recommendations and nominations, the board approved the ACS nominee for the 2025 Perkin Medal, as well as an appointment of editor-in-chief of Organic Process Research & Development and several reappointments for journal editors. An individual was appointed to the governing board who met the criteria of having senior management experience relevant to the operations of the Publications Division, being a society member, and not being a member of the ACS Board of Directors. All appointments will be announced after individuals have been notified and proper arrangements made for their service or continued service as editors.

Discussions held by the ACS Board