ACS hosts 2018 summer school on green chemistry

More than 60 graduate students and postdocs attended this year’s ACS Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy on July 10–17 at the Colorado School of Mines. The annual program is organized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute and supported by the ACS Petroleum Research Fund.
Students from institutions across the Americas interacted with subject matter experts during lectures and shared their research during poster sessions. Participants also evaluated reaction pathways and learned about proposal writing.
Dates for the 2019 summer school will be announced in early fall, and application materials will be available at www.acs.org/gcsummerschool. For more information, email gceducation@acs.org.
CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Nov. 5, 2018, to reflect the fact that the ACS Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy included students from institutions in the U.S. as well as other institutions in the Americas outside the U.S.
