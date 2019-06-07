Morley Medal to Daniel Scherson

Daniel A. Scherson, Frank Hovorka Professor of Chemistry and director of the Ernest B. Yeager Center for Electrochemical Sciences at Case Western Reserve University, is the recipient of the 2019 Edward W. Morley Medal, presented by the American Chemical Society Cleveland Section. The award recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service.
Scherson’s research focuses on experimental and theoretical aspects of electrocatalysis, in situ and ex situ spectroscopic techniques for the study of solid-liquid interfaces, and the electrochemistry of single-crystal metals and supported clusters. He was among the first to study the chemistry of lithium batteries using Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy.
