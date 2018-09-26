Advertisement

Publishing

ACS launches two new applied materials journals

Peer-reviewed publications will highlight research in electronic materials and polymer materials

by Linda Wang﻿
September 26, 2018
Cover of the journal ACS Applied Electronic Materials.
Credit: ACS Publications

The American Chemical Society has launched two new peer-reviewed journals, bringing to six the number of journals in the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces family of journals led by editor-in-chief Kirk Schanze of the University of Texas, San Antonio.

Cover of the new journals ACS Applied Polymer Materials.
Credit: ACS Publications
Photo of Hyun Jae Kim.
Credit: Courtesy of Hyun Jae Kim
Hyun Jae Kim

Launching later this year, the new journals, ACS Applied Electronic Materials and ACS Applied Polymer Materials, will join ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, ACS Applied Energy Materials, ACS Applied Nano Materials, and ACS Applied Bio Materials.

Photo of Jodie Lutkenhaus.
Credit: Courtesy of Jodie Lutkenhaus
Jodie Lutkenhaus

ACS Applied Electronic Materials will be led by inaugural deputy editor Hyun Jae Kim, a professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Yonsei University in South Korea. “My vision for ACS Applied Electronic Materials is that it will serve as the primary journal that scientists and engineers want to contribute to in the field of electronic materials,” says Kim, who studies thin-film transistors, biosensors, and flexible and transparent electronics.

“I want this journal to focus on real applications,” he says. “We look forward to receiving high-quality manuscripts on all aspects of electronic materials for emerging applications which have conducting, semiconducting, insulating, dielectric, magnetic, optoelectronic, piezoelectric, ferroelectric, and thermoelectric properties.”

ACS Applied Polymer Materials will be led by inaugural deputy editor Jodie Lutkenhaus, a professor of materials science and engineering at Texas A&M University. “I expect that ACS Applied Polymer Materials will be the ‘go-to’ forum for emergent polymer applications research,” says Lutkenhaus, whose research focuses on polyelectrolytes and redox active polymers with applications in energy storage and functional coatings.

“We are especially interested in work addressing the relationships among chemistry, structure, processing, morphology, properties, and function, as well as work that provides insights into mechanisms critical to the performance for that application,” she adds. “I am excited to create a new space for polymers research in the applied materials community, and I am looking forward to working closely with our associate editors, Hongzheng Chen of Zhejiang University, Bryan Vogt of University of Akron, and Kanyi Pu of Nanyang Technological University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

