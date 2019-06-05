Advertisement

Publishing

ACS to publish the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry

New partnership will give mass spectrometry journal greater international exposure and more publishing options

by Linda Wang﻿
June 5, 2019
Cover of the of the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry.
Credit: Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry

The American Chemical Society will begin publishing the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (JASMS) under a new partnership between ACS Publications and the American Society for Mass Spectrometry.

The journal is a leading publication in the field of measurement science and mass spectrometry research, and this new partnership aims to provide it with an even broader global reach. Submissions to JASMS will switch to ACS Paragon Plus this fall, with the first issue published under this new partnership appearing online in January 2020.

“ASMS was seeking a new publishing partner to provide state-of-art technology and editorial support to facilitate the work of our editors and to enhance the experience of authors and readers. ACS was the obvious choice,” said Richard A. Yost, president of the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry.

“ACS Publications is known for its collection of world class science journals. We are proud that JASMS will soon be part of this collection,” says JASMS editor-in-chief Joseph A. Loo of the University California, Los Angeles.

Under the new partnership, JASMS will not only benefit from ACS’s publishing expertise, but it will also be able to offer ACS’s range of flexible open access publishing options. The journal will retain full editorial independence.

“Through this strategic partnership, we envisage strong growth in high quality submissions, as well as significantly increased global discoverability, accessibility, and readership,” says James Milne, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS Publications. “Positioning JASMS alongside ACS’ highly regarded and diverse chemistry journals provides significant benefit to researchers in this field, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship between our two not-for-profit societies.”

