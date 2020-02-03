Advertisement

Publishing

Bryan Brooks named editor-in-chief of Environmental Science & Technology Letters

Baylor University professor will introduce Global Perspectives articles

by Linda Wang
February 3, 2020
This is a photo of Bryan Brooks.
Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Brooks
Bryan Brooks.

The American Chemical Society has named Bryan W. Brooks, Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science and Biomedical Studies at Baylor University, editor-in-chief of Environmental Science & Technology Letters (ES&T Letters). His appointment establishes ES&T Letters as a stand-alone journal, apart from Environmental Science & Technology.

ES&T Letters is an outstanding environmental science and engineering journal, having benefited from the excellent leadership of outgoing editor, Professor Bruce Logan, and editor-in-chief, Professor David Sedlak,” Brooks says. “My aim is to shepherd further development from this strong foundation while continuing to maximize the international reach of the journal, as we collectively strive to address global environment and health challenges and realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Brooks earned a BS and MS in biological sciences from the University of Mississippi and a PhD in environmental science from the University of North Texas. His research at Baylor University focuses on understanding and managing anthropogenic activities and stressors across levels of biological organization. He also serves as director of the university’s Environmental Health Science Program.

Brooks says ES&T Letters will introduce Global Perspectives articles, which will provide synthesis, critiques, and recommendations on contemporary topics of international importance.

ES&T Letters will maintain high quality review and rapid communication of timely contributions from the environmental science and engineering communities,” he says. “In addition to introducing Global Perspectives articles, ES&T Letters will welcome new associate editors and editorial board members, who represent diverse disciplinary expertise and perspectives.”

“In the six years since ACS established ES&T Letters, the journal has grown to be among the most impactful in the field of environmental science,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications. “The strength of ACS’ environmental science portfolio has made it now possible for ES&T Letters to branch out and chart its own course, and Professor Brooks is the right person to lead the journal in this exciting new chapter.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

