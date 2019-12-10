The American Chemical Society is launching two new journals, ACS ES&T Water and ACS ES&T Engineering, as part of the Environmental Science & Technology family of journals. Both journals will accept submissions starting in spring 2020. The journals’ editors in chief will be named later.
The new journals “will allow us to serve the community’s need for more cutting-edge research in these areas, while maintaining Environmental Science & Technologyas the leading publication in its field,” says James Milne, acting president of ACS Publications. “Environmental science is among the fastest growing areas of scientific research.”
ES&T Engineering will publish original research on the development of sustainable engineering solutions to protect the environment and remediate the risks of hazardous materials and pollutants. ES&T Water will focus on water quality and anthropogenic and geogenic contaminants, as well as environmental chemistry and technology for sustainable water management and reuse.
