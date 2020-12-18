Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Sensing

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Drops of Jupiter

by Alexandra A. Taylor
December 18, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A photo of a flask containing a swirling, blue-green liquid.
Credit: Max Paukner

When Max Paukner, a PhD candidate at New York University, took this flask out of the rotary evaporator, she noticed this blue-green hemicyanine dye had been whipped into a vortex. “It reminded me of a rose, or the Juno probe photos of Jupiter,” Paukner says. “When my work culminates in a brilliantly colored dye like this, it really keeps the fire going in my heart and reaffirms my love of organic chemistry.” The compound in the flask was used to make a new type of dye, which her group hopes will be the foundation of a new class of metal sensors for use in cells and animals. “All living things rely on metal ions for osmotic regulation, catalysis, and structural stabilization. They are a crucial part of understanding human health and disease, but their regulation, function, and localization are not well understood,” Paukner says. Her lab aims to design and tune molecular systems that recognize specific metal species and convey quantitative data from within cells.

Submitted by Max Paukner

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fire in a bottle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Stunning sensor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE