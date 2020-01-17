Chemistry in Pictures: Turning blue

Ania Sergeenko crystallized this colorful sample of potassium ferricyanide during her time as a PhD candidate at Simon Fraser University. Her lab, led by Daniel Leznoff, often used it as a starting material to make the pigment Prussian blue. “In the Leznoff research lab, we prepared coordination polymers with similar composition and crystal structures to Prussian Blue … which could have applications in molecular storage, magnetism, or chemical sensing,” Sergeenko explains. Today, Sergeenko develops chemical sensors as a postdoc with the University of Alberta and Applied Quantum Materials. But instead of Prussian blue analogues, she now works with silicon quantum dots.
Submitted by Ania Sergeenko
