Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diagnostics

Smart mask monitors breath for disease

Novel device harvests and analyzes breath to detect biomarkers

by Prachi Patel
August 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Person wearing a white face mask with a device attached to it.
Credit: Science
A mask-mounted device can analyze breath in real time.

Exhaled breath contains water vapor bearing an array of compounds, including some that indicate diseases. A soft mask that analyzes breath to detect these biomarkers could let people easily monitor health at home (Science 2024, DOI: 10.1126/science.adn6471).

Sensing exhaled molecules typically requires bulky devices to condense the moisture in breath, says Wei Gao, a medical engineer at the California Institute of Technology.

Gao and colleagues created a wearable device that condenses breath using two cooling materials. One is a hydrogel that absorbs heat from breath and brings down temperature as the water in it naturally evaporates. The other is an alumina–polymer material that reflects sunlight and radiates heat into space. A microfluidic module containing hydrophilic channels and tiny pillars siphons the condensed moisture over an electrochemical sensor, which identifies analytes in the fluid, and on to the hydrogel to hydrate it. A small electronic circuit transmits sensor data to a mobile app via Bluetooth.

The mask could analyze breath continuously for 14 h, detecting pH, alcohol, ammonium, and nitrite levels, the latter of which can signify airway inflammation from asthma and other lung diseases. Gao says the sensor could be tailored to spot other diseases such as lung cancer and tuberculosis.

This work is a “tour de force,” says Peter Nguyen, a biochemist at Harvard University. “Essentially, you are wearing a laboratory that is monitoring your breath content.” To be cost effective, the team will need to simplify the system and increase the mask’s longevity, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered pacifier measures glucose in saliva
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Forget wristbands. Try wearable health monitors instead
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE