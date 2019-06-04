Advertisement

Forensic Science

Chemistry in Pictures: Watch your money glow

by Manny Morone
June 4, 2019
A 200 rupee bank note under ultraviolet light revealing its fluorescent designs.
Credit: Bidyut Das
The obverse view of a 200 rupee note featuring the face of Mahatma Gandhi.
Credit: Shutterstock

In 2016, hoping to decrease the amount of counterfeit money in their economy, the government of India began issuing new bank notes, like these ₹200 notes. They created the notes with some built-in anti-counterfeiting features. Bidyut Das, a PhD student at Cotton University in the lab of Abdul Wahab, usually uses the lab’s ultraviolet-light chamber to look at fluorescent dyes he’s studying for high-efficiency solar cells, but this time he chose to check out one of the notes’ security features: a variety of fluorescent dyes used to print images on the bill and its security ribbon. When he placed the bill under ultraviolet light (top), he could see designs and words not visible under normal light (bottom).

Submitted by Bidyut Das (fluorescing note); Credit: Shutterstock (visible-light note)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Counterfeiters and Forgers, Beware

Counterfeiting Countermeasures

Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescence in everyday objects﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

