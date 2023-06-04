William H. Nichols Medal to Karen Goldberg

The 2023 William H. Nichols Medal has been awarded to Karen I. Goldberg, the Vagelos Professor of Energy Research at the University of Pennsylvania. This award is presented by the American Chemical Society New York Local Section for outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.
Goldberg is recognized for her leading work in organometallic reaction mechanisms. She received her medal during the William H. Nichols Symposium and Awards Ceremony on April 14. The ceremony was preceded by a symposium titled “Catalysis for a Sustainable Future,” which featured presentations from Goldberg, Melanie Sanford from the University of Michigan, Rachel Narehood Austin from Barnard College, William Jones from the University of Rochester, and Alan Goldman from Rutgers University.
