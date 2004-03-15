Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

March 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 11
  • The Bush Administration has announced a major crackdown on androstenedione, a testosterone precursor widely used by athletes to enhance performance. FDA will be telling companies that make or distribute products containing andro that their products will be seized if they are not withdrawn voluntarily. The Administration also announced support for a bill that would ban over-the-counter sales of andro and other precursors of banned steroids.

  • The Department of Defense has announced $8.4 million in grants to academic institutions under the Defense Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, which funds states that get little federal support for research. The projects are on the Web at http://www.defenselink.mil/news/Mar2004/d20040308cr.pdf.

  • A proposed 35% cut to EPA's extramural grants program in fiscal 2005 is facing bipartisan opposition from House members who pledged to restore the funding. The Bush Administration proposed cutting grants for research on ecosystems, endocrine disrupters, pollution prevention, and mercury

