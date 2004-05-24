Detox Lets Crops Take Herbicide

FIELD OF DREAMS [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF JEFF DERRY AND WAYNE MEHRE/PIONEER HI-BRED

Crops engineered to make an enzyme capable of N-acetylating the widely used, environmentally friendly herbicide glyphosate--a modification that renders glyphosate nontoxic--are resistant to the weed killer, according to a new study. If commercialized, this novel strategy could spark competition and further innovation in the lucrative market for glyphosate-tolerant crops, worth nearly $2.2 billion in 2002.

The world's top-selling herbicide, glyphosate--originally trademarked by Monsanto as Roundup--kills weeds by inhibiting an enzyme that plants rely on to biosynthesize the aromatic amino acids they require for growth. Glyphosate is widely used in combination with Monsanto-brand Roundup Ready crops, which are engineered to contain a glyphosate-immune microbial version of this enzyme. This allows farmers to spray entire fields with the herbicide, killing the weeds but not their crops.

DETOX [+]Enlarge Credit: SCIENCE © 2004

Now, plant scientist Linda A. Castle of Redwood City, Calif.-based Verdia and her colleagues at Verdia and Pioneer Hi-Bred of Johnston, Iowa, have developed what they believe is a promising alternative strategy for creating glyphosate-tolerant crops [Science, 304, 1151 (2004)]. Instead of relying on an enzyme that isn't susceptible to glyphosate inhibition, Castle's team created transgenic plants that can cleanse themselves of glyphosate by turning the herbicide into N-acetylglyphosate, which is harmless to the plant.

Castle's team screened only a few hundred common microbes before unearthing a family of enzymes from a soil bacterium capable of weakly catalyzing glyphosate acetylation. They then fragmented and recombined these enzymes' genetic sequences to create a better performing variant. After repeating this DNA shuffling process nearly a dozen times--and even including some additional genetic diversity from different but related microbial nzymes--the team managed to create a glyphosate N-acetyltransferase that's nearly 10,000 times more efficient than the original enzymes. Corn containing this optimized enzyme survives glyphosate applications six times the normal dose, Castle says.

