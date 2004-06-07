Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Basic Training for Food Scientists

June 7, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

If you're interested in a career as a flavor chemist but attending a school that doesn't have a food science department, does that mean you're at a disadvantage? "Not necessarily," says Robert C. Lindsay, professor of food science at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, "because chemistry underpins it all. It's hard to do anything in food science without using the language of chemistry."

Lindsay believes food science is a reasonably good survey of applied chemistry, because chemistry is viewed as one of the major three components of food science, along with microbiology and engineering. If there is no food science department on campus, Lindsay recommends that chemistry students develop a solid chemistry background while also being aware of the value of biochemistry and biology courses. The latter will give the student the tools to move into food science.

"A notable percentage of M.S. and some Ph.D. students are from colleges and universities that don't have a food science department," he says. "Food science departments love to get chemistry majors as graduate students because they already have expressed an interest and ability that is useful in the food science studies."

The Institute of Food Technologists has a list of schools with approved undergraduate food science programs, including the Universities of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, as well as Cornell University; Rutgers University; and the University of California, Davis.

The Society of Flavor Chemists has strict requirements for membership that are specified in its bylaws. To be admitted as an apprentice member, a candidate must first complete a minimum of five years of training under the direct supervision of a certified flavorist. Then he or she is interviewed, which includes an assessment of knowledge and skills. After two more years, apprentice members may apply to be reinterviewed and retested to become certified flavorists.

MORE ON THIS STORY

FROM WHERE TO HERE?
Profiled Professionals' Career Paths And Overall Job Outlook

FIRST COURSE
Basic Training For Food Scientists

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: ACS Approval Program has revised guidelines for bachelor’s degrees
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Master’s degrees matter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Illinois Tech launches 5 new chemistry programs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE