Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Profiled Professionals' Career Paths and Overall Job Outlook

June 7, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Flavor and fragrance chemists are working at the intersection of biology, psychology, and chemistry, yet these careers are not heavily promoted as a choice for chemists. Most of the scientists in this story made transitions into their current careers. For example, Elizabeth Piaggesi received a B.S. in chemistry and an M.Ed. in science education from Lehigh University in 2002, then earned her M.S. in chemistry from Lehigh in 2003. She was initially leaning toward the pharmaceutical industry when a networking contact led her to her position at FMI, a full-service contractor to the fragrance, household, and personal care industries.

Procter & Gamble perfumer Zerlina Dubois attended Smith College, Northampton, Mass., and earned a degree in studio art and biochemistry. Then she went to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and earned her M.S. in organic chemistry but had an eye toward medical school. She became a perfumer totally by chance when P&G came to recruit on campus. A recruiter saw that Dubois had an art background and asked her if she was interested in P&G's three-year training program for perfumers.

Dubois' colleague Stacy Hertenstein has a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and also went straight into the perfumer-training program when someone looking for new trainees noticed the creative work listed on the résumé that she had circulated at the firm.

It takes 10 years of extensive training to become a perfumer at Firmenich, one of the largest companies in the industry. According to Bob Fuller, director of applied technology in Firmenich's perfumery division, many perfumers join the company in some other function before they enter the training program.

In contrast, Derek Spors received a B.S. in food science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 2000 and joined Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream right out of school. His older brother, who was working at Good Humor-Breyers, Green Bay, Wis., helped Spors obtain an internship there. Based on that experience Spors decided that he wanted to stick with the ice cream industry; a networking contact through one of his professors led him to Ben & Jerry's.

Bob Swaine has a B.S. in pharmacy from Northeastern University, in Boston, and an M.S. in food science and technology from Rutgers University. Swaine pursued the pharmacy degree on the advice of his father, who worked in both perfume and flavors, because it provided a good background and hands-on experience in making emulsions and extractions, while his graduate studies at Rutgers provided a foundation in food science and flavors.

U.S. demand for flavors and fragrances is forecast to grow more than 5% per year through 2007, approaching $6 billion, according to a recent study by the Freedonia Group, a market research company. "The demand for flavors and fragrances will be driven by ongoing consumer preferences for natural ingredients and rising consumer interest in more complex and authentic flavors and fragrances," the study notes. In addition, the growth in low-fat and low-carbohydrate food and beverages will stimulate demand for flavors and fragrances to improve the appeal of these products.

MORE ON THIS STORY

FROM WHERE TO HERE?
Profiled Professionals' Career Paths And Overall Job Outlook

FIRST COURSE
Basic Training For Food Scientists

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Michelle Wong
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Benjamin Eyer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Paula Hammond

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE