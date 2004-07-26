Classified Data Missing at Labs

The Department of Energy announced last week more details in a continuing investigation into the loss of computer disks holding classified weapons data at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The two "classified removable electronic media" were discovered missing on July 7. All classified work at the lab was halted on July 15, and an employee retraining program and an inventory of all classified data began.
The investigation is being led by Linton F. Brooks, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, and DOE Deputy Secretary Kyle E. McSlarrow. According to DOE Secretary Spencer Abraham, the investigation will involve the FBI.
The investigation so far shows "widespread disregard of security procedures," Abraham said. "This is absolutely unacceptable."
Los Alamos Director G. Peter Nanos also promised a full investigation and said those people responsible could be fired. He also warned at an all-hands meeting last week that survival of the institution is at stake.
The incident is the latest in a series of security problems at Los Alamos. These lapses led Abraham to offer the lab's management contract, which has been held by the University of California for 50 years, out for competitive bid.
A lab official adds that there will be no "race to restart" classified operations. "We are going to do it right and take as long as necessary."
Classified material also was lost recently at Sandia National Laboratories. The data have been recovered, a lab official says, adding that Sandia, too, is preparing for a stand-down of classified work.
