Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Two Companies Get New Ceos

Dow elevates Liveris to top spot, and Cambrex hires Leone from Aventis

by WILLIAM STORCK
August 9, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Liveris
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DOW PHOTO
Credit: DOW PHOTO

As expected, Dow Chemical President Andrew N. Liveris will add the title of chief executive officer to his business card. The 50-year-old Liveris, who has served as company president and chief operating officer since last November, will inherit the CEO position on Nov. 1 from William S. Stavropoulos.

Stavropoulos was brought back as CEO to replace Michael D. Parker, who was ousted from the position in December 2002 after serving for two years. Stavropoulos, 65, who served as Dow's CEO from 1995 until what was to be his retirement in 2000, will remain chairman of the board.

Stavropoulos says Liveris "has the vision, focus, and drive necessary to continue the significant progress Dow has made in restoring its financial strength and advancing its strategy."

Liveris, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Queensland, in Australia, joined Dow in 1976. At Dow, he has been involved in manufacturing, marketing, new business development, and management. Prior to being named president and COO, Liveris headed Dow's performance chemicals group.

At pharmaceutical materials supplier Cambrex, John R. Leone, 56, has been appointed president and CEO effective Aug. 23, replacing James A. Mack, 66, who has been president and CEO since 1995 and chairman since 1999. Mack will remain chairman until April 2005. Leone, who has a B.S. degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., and an M.B.A. from the University of Colorado, was most recently president of Aventis Dermatology.

Mack, calling this the right time to turn the company over to new leadership, says: "We are delighted to have John Leone join Cambrex. His many years of pharmaceutical industry experience, both in the U.S. and abroad, will be extremely beneficial to the company."

Also, Gary L. Mossman, 63, has been named executive vice president and COO. Mossman joined Cambrex in 2003 as president of its pharma business unit.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jim Fitterling to head the new Dow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ampac Has New Chief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sreeram Will Head Research At Dow

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE