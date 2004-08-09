Two Companies Get New Ceos

As expected, Dow Chemical President Andrew N. Liveris will add the title of chief executive officer to his business card. The 50-year-old Liveris, who has served as company president and chief operating officer since last November, will inherit the CEO position on Nov. 1 from William S. Stavropoulos.
Stavropoulos was brought back as CEO to replace Michael D. Parker, who was ousted from the position in December 2002 after serving for two years. Stavropoulos, 65, who served as Dow's CEO from 1995 until what was to be his retirement in 2000, will remain chairman of the board.
Stavropoulos says Liveris "has the vision, focus, and drive necessary to continue the significant progress Dow has made in restoring its financial strength and advancing its strategy."
Liveris, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Queensland, in Australia, joined Dow in 1976. At Dow, he has been involved in manufacturing, marketing, new business development, and management. Prior to being named president and COO, Liveris headed Dow's performance chemicals group.
At pharmaceutical materials supplier Cambrex, John R. Leone, 56, has been appointed president and CEO effective Aug. 23, replacing James A. Mack, 66, who has been president and CEO since 1995 and chairman since 1999. Mack will remain chairman until April 2005. Leone, who has a B.S. degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., and an M.B.A. from the University of Colorado, was most recently president of Aventis Dermatology.
Mack, calling this the right time to turn the company over to new leadership, says: "We are delighted to have John Leone join Cambrex. His many years of pharmaceutical industry experience, both in the U.S. and abroad, will be extremely beneficial to the company."
Also, Gary L. Mossman, 63, has been named executive vice president and COO. Mossman joined Cambrex in 2003 as president of its pharma business unit.
