Environment

39th Western Regional Meeting Schedule

September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
SPECIAL EVENTS

All events will take place at the Sacramento DoubleTree Hotel.

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Evening: Sacramento Section meeting; speaker: Yorke Rhodes, "Astrochemistry: The Evolution of Organic Molecules in Interstellar Clouds"

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

9:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Targeting the Job Market

10:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Résumé Preparation

11:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Interviewing Skills

Afternoon: Wine Tasting, Reception, and Poster Session

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Morning: District Director's Breakfast with ACS Governance

Afternoon: Midmeeting Luncheon

Evening: Banquet and Special Presentation, "The Food of the Gods: Chocolate"

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

All Day: Student Affiliates Program

Afternoon: Western Region Steering Committee Meeting and Lunch

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

All Day: Joint programming with the California Association of Chemistry Teachers for middle and high school, community college, and four-year college teachers

Morning: Chemagination poster contest for high school students

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

For the most recent information about the meeting, please visit the WRM 2004 website at http://rex.ucdavis.edu/wrm.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Biotechnology: Rational Design for Drug Discovery & Development

Preparing for Teaching Chemistry

Materials Science General Session

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Biotechnology: Proteomics, Expression & Purification

Preparing for Teaching Chemistry

Environmental Chemistry General Session

Inorganic Chemistry General Session

Poster Session

THURSDAY MORNING

Biotechnology: Agriculture & Food: Nutrigenomics & Metabolomics

The Most Beautiful Chemistry Experiments

Organic Chemistry: New Perspectives

State Chemists' Solutions to Analytical Challenges

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Protecting the Product Life Cycle: Patent Law for Chemists

The Most Beautiful Chemistry Experiments

Frontiers in Raman Spectroscopy

Carbohydrates--Synthesis, Characterization & Biological Properties

FRIDAY MORNING

Diesel Engines & Environmental Effects

Combinatorial Chemistry--Current Encoding Techniques & Medical Applications

Outstanding & Practical Chemical Laboratory Experiments That Really Work

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Outstanding & Practical Chemical Laboratory Experiments That Really Work

Undergraduate Poster Session

