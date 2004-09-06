39th Western Regional Meeting Schedule

SPECIAL EVENTS
All events will take place at the Sacramento DoubleTree Hotel.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
Evening: Sacramento Section meeting; speaker: Yorke Rhodes, "Astrochemistry: The Evolution of Organic Molecules in Interstellar Clouds"
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
9:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Targeting the Job Market
10:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Résumé Preparation
11:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Interviewing Skills
Afternoon: Wine Tasting, Reception, and Poster Session
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Morning: District Director's Breakfast with ACS Governance
Afternoon: Midmeeting Luncheon
Evening: Banquet and Special Presentation, "The Food of the Gods: Chocolate"
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
All Day: Student Affiliates Program
Afternoon: Western Region Steering Committee Meeting and Lunch
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
All Day: Joint programming with the California Association of Chemistry Teachers for middle and high school, community college, and four-year college teachers
Morning: Chemagination poster contest for high school students
TECHNICAL PROGRAM
For the most recent information about the meeting, please visit the WRM 2004 website at http://rex.ucdavis.edu/wrm.
WEDNESDAY MORNING
Biotechnology: Rational Design for Drug Discovery & Development
Preparing for Teaching Chemistry
Materials Science General Session
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Biotechnology: Proteomics, Expression & Purification
Preparing for Teaching Chemistry
Environmental Chemistry General Session
Inorganic Chemistry General Session
Poster Session
THURSDAY MORNING
Biotechnology: Agriculture & Food: Nutrigenomics & Metabolomics
The Most Beautiful Chemistry Experiments
Organic Chemistry: New Perspectives
State Chemists' Solutions to Analytical Challenges
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Protecting the Product Life Cycle: Patent Law for Chemists
The Most Beautiful Chemistry Experiments
Frontiers in Raman Spectroscopy
Carbohydrates--Synthesis, Characterization & Biological Properties
FRIDAY MORNING
Diesel Engines & Environmental Effects
Combinatorial Chemistry--Current Encoding Techniques & Medical Applications
Outstanding & Practical Chemical Laboratory Experiments That Really Work
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Outstanding & Practical Chemical Laboratory Experiments That Really Work
Undergraduate Poster Session
