Board Probes Ethylene Oxide Explosion

Last week, the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board announced an investigation of an ethylene oxide release and explosion at Sterigenics International, a sterilization facility in Ontario, Calif. Sterigenics, the world's largest provider of sterilization services to the health care and food safety industries, according to the chemical safety board, uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. The explosion occurred inside an ethylene oxide chamber and associated catalytic thermal oxidizer, which is used to destroy residual ethylene oxide. The explosion shut down the facility, injured four workers, and led to an evacuation of nearby businesses. Ethylene oxide is considered a probable human carcinogen and is a flammable, colorless gas at temperatures above 50 °F. It is used in the production of solvents, pharmaceuticals, antifreeze, and adhesives, as well as being a sterilizing agent. The safety board is a nonregulatory federal body that investigates chemical accidents, seeking their root cause.
