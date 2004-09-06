Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow, BASF to Build Propylene Oxide

Companies mark success in process with plans for plant in Belgium

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical and BASF are moving forward with plans to build a plant that produces propylene oxide (PO) via a hydrogen peroxide-based route that the companies have collaborated on for more than a year.

Construction of the plant, to be located at BASF's integrated chemical complex in Antwerp, Belgium, is expected to begin in 2006. It is scheduled to go onstream in 2008 with an initial annual PO capacity of 300,000 metric tons.

The hydrogen peroxide will come from a 200,000 metric-ton-per-year BASF/Solvay joint-venture plant to be built at the Antwerp complex, Solvay says. Pending approvals by the respective companies' boards, the plant will go onstream in time to supply the new PO plant.

In the Dow/BASF process, hydrogen peroxide is used to oxidize propylene, producing PO and water. The PO industry has been intent on developing such routes as well as direct oxidation routes to PO. They want to break from traditional routes such as the chlorohydrin process, which is capital intensive and environmentally problematic, and the propylene/styrene or propylene/tert-butyl alcohol routes, whereby coproduction of propylene with styrene or methyl tert-butyl ether is unavoidable.

Hydrogen peroxide maker Degussa and German engineering company Uhde have also been working on a hydrogen peroxide-based route to PO. Sasol is considering a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year plant using their method at its Midlands, South Africa, site for start-up by 2007.

Japan's Sumitomo Chemical has built a PO plant in Chiba, Japan, that uses a cumene peroxidation process with a coproduct that can be recycled back into cumene.

Dow acquired its hydrogen peroxide technology from its 2001 purchase of EniChem's polyurethane business. EniChem had been developing the process since the early 1980s. BASF had been exploring hydrogen peroxide-based routes to PO since the mid-1990s. The companies started examining each other's processes in 2002 and began collaboration about a year later. "The final process design is better than the early-stage hydrogen peroxide/PO processes of both companies and shows the advantages of this collaboration," says Michael R. Gambrell, senior vice president for chemicals and intermediates at Dow.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik and Dow test propylene glycol process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik, Dow join to develop propylene glycol from hydrogen peroxide, propylene
New Chemical Partner For Planned Petrochemical Complex

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE