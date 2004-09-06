Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Europeans Chart New Paths for R&D

Akzo Nobel, UCB reorganize drug research units

by PATRICIA SHORT
September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Wilderbeek
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AKZO NOBEL PHOTO
Credit: AKZO NOBEL PHOTO

PHARMACEUTICALS

In a bid to boost their pharmaceuticals business, Akzo Nobel and UCB Pharma are separately reorganizing operations.

Akzo Nobel plans to combine two operations, Diosynth and Organon, into one business unit, effective January 2005. The new unit will use the Organon name. Diosynth, however, will remain a subsegment providing third-party custom manufacturing.

To support the integration, Akzo Nobel will invest nearly $75 million in Oss, the Netherlands, to build a parenteral drug production facility. A biotechnology research facility in Cambridge, Mass., will be created as well.

"The integration and investments are an exciting next step in the strategy to 'fix pharma' and represent the new way forward," says A. T. M. (Toon) Wilderbeek, the Akzo Nobel board director responsible for health care. "This is not primarily about costs. It is much more aimed at building the business in a way that will move us forward."

According to Akzo Nobel, the combined business will leverage its know-how, technologies, people, and facilities to capitalize on market opportunities. It also allows the company to combine the separate biotechnology activities of Organon and Diosynth into one platform.

Akzo Nobel says it has selected Cambridge for its new biotechnology research facility because of its high concentration of medical research institutes, universities, and hospitals. The investment in the parenteral facility, meanwhile, confirms Akzo Nobel's commitment to its pharmaceutical activities and to the production site in Oss.

About 60 full-time jobs will be lost, roughly 50 of which will be in Oss, and the remainder in Roseland, N.J., the company says. An extended management team will be based in Roseland and in Oss.

The Akzo Nobel reorganization mirrors that of UCB Pharma, part of Brussels-based UCB Group. UCB Pharma is reorganizing its R&D operations following its recent acquisition of Celltech.

The move is designed to create research centers of excellence in the Brussels suburb of Braine-l'Alleud, and in Slough and Cambridge in England, while eliminating duplication of activities. R&D will focus on antibodies and small molecules, covering the therapeutic areas of central nervous system pharmacology, inflammation, and immunology.

As part of the reorganization, UCB will close its research facility in Boston this October, with the loss of 86 jobs. The small-molecule research carried out in Boston will be transferred to the Braine-l'Alleud and Cambridge sites. Following the consolidation, the company will have more than 1,400 people in research.

Melanie Lee, head of R&D at UCB Pharma, says that, while the quality of scientific research at the Boston site "has been exceptional, the enlarged R&D organization allows us to accommodate these activities more efficiently within our research centers of excellence. This will enable us to maximize the impact of our R&D budget by redeploying financial resources to accelerate development of our promising pipeline."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Amgen cuts California staff
Takeda plans layoffs in R&D reorganization
Roche To Close Nutley, N.J. Site

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE