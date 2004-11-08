Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Birds and Beetles: a Toxic Trail

Insects could be the dietary source of neurotoxins in certain birds and frogs

by Bethany Halford
November 8, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NATURAL PRODUCTS

DELICACY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN P. DUMBACHER
This tiny melyrid beetle, Choresine pulchra (roughly 6 mm long and 2.5 mm wide), could be the source of batrachotoxins in certain toxic birds and poison-dart frogs.
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN P. DUMBACHER
This tiny melyrid beetle, Choresine pulchra (roughly 6 mm long and 2.5 mm wide), could be the source of batrachotoxins in certain toxic birds and poison-dart frogs.

Certain colombian poison-dart frogs and New Guinea songbirds harbor poisonous batrachotoxins that help protect them against predators. For years, scientists have suspected that the creatures were getting the neurotoxic steroidal alkaloids from a dietary source, but that source has remained mysterious. Until now.

John P. Dumbacher, of the California Academy of Sciences, in San Francisco, and colleagues report that the little-studied family of Melyridae beetles contain batrachotoxins in high concentrations [Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, 101, 15857 (2004)]. The tiny beetles, which are a little larger than a grain of rice, fall within the size range of other insects that the poisonous frogs and birds are known to snack on. Also, the cosmopolitan insects or their relatives are known to live in the same regions of Colombia and New Guinea as the frogs and birds.

The team drew a direct link between the bird and the beetle when they identified a member of the melyrid family in the stomach of a Pitohui bird, which is also known to harbor batrachotoxins. Restrictions on fieldwork in Colombia prevent the researchers from making a similar connection for the poisonous Phyllobates frogs, but Dumbacher says the toxins' concentrations are sufficiently high that they may be able to detect the alkaloids in Colombian Melyridae specimens that are part of old insect collections.

The researchers haven't yet established how the beetle gets the toxins. Beetles don't typically biosynthesize steroidal structures like the batrachotoxin skeleton. Dumbacher speculates that beetles could pick up batrachotoxin or its building blocks from plants or arthropods in its diet. However, the scientists have not ruled out other possible sources of the toxin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ants fight pathogenic fungi with a compound from bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile soil molecules entice ants to nest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The molecule that makes locusts swarm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE