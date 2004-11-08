Official Reports from the Philadelphia Meeting

The major actions taken by the ACS Board and Council during the national meeting in Philadelphia were reported in C&EN, Sept. 27, page 41.

Reports of Society Committees

BUDGET & FINANCE

The Society Committee on Budget & Finance reported that ACS is projected to end 2004 with a net contribution from continuing operations of $1.5 million, slightly favorable to the approved budget. In addition, the society is projected to end the year in full compliance with the board-established financial guidelines. The committee received a report from staff on a planned change in the society's budget process. Beginning with 2005, ACS will implement a three-year budget cycle. The committee also received three new program funding requests and recommended that the ACS Board approve funding for two of the three proposals: ChemCensus 2005 and PROGRESS Project. The committee was supportive of the concepts in the third request, Leadership Development, but recommended to the ACS Board of Directors that consideration of funding be deferred, pending clarification of the proposed program's focus and metrics.--JUDITH L. BENHAM, CHAIR

EDUCATION

The Society Committee on Education (SOCED) received updates from ACS President Charles Casey on the Academic Employment Initiative and from President-Elect William F. Carroll Jr., on proposed educational activities for 2005. SOCED approved its strategic plan, linking it to the ACS Strategic Plan core strategies of "Science, the Profession, and the Public." SOCED also approved the document "Science Policies for Sustainable Reform," which summarizes the science education policies of the society. The committee continues to "Explore the Molecular Vision" (EMV), a project launched with the EMV Conference in June 2003. EMV is examining the content and pedagogy of chemistry courses in an effort to reenvision chemical education. The EMV Task Force is refining its action plan in order to achieve the molecular vision. SOCED received an update from the Committee on Professional Training on the planned revisions to the "Undergraduate Professional Education in Chemistry" guidelines, as well as an update from the Office of Legislative & Government Affairs on issues related to federal science education policy. SOCED reviewed and endorsed a revised petition to change ACS membership requirements for high school chemistry teachers.--JOSEPH A. HEPPERT, CHAIR

Board Committee Reports

STANDING COMMITTEES

GRANTS & AWARDS

Acting under delegated authority, the Board Committee on Grants & Awards (G&A) voted to accept the recommendation of the Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) Governing Board for funding three grants totaling $240,000 from the GCI-ACS Petroleum Research Fund Programming Initiative allocation.

G&A voted to renew sponsorship by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology of the Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry & Technology and to put the ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology on hold for the 2006 presentation.

G&A voted to modify the written procedures for the selection processes of recipients for the Priestley Medal, the Parsons Award, and the Volunteer Service Award to align these procedures with those of the other ACS national awards and to clarify the procedures as currently written that specifically address the overall process. Unique to the Priestley Medal, the modified procedures eliminate the automatic placement of the runner-up on the following year's ballot.

Contact Michael Shea at m_shea@ acs.org for more information concerning the ACS National Awards Program.--C. GORDON MCCARTY, CHAIR

PROFESSIONAL & MEMBER RELATIONS

The chair reported that the Committee on Professional & Member Relations (P&MR) has designed, held a teleconference on, edited, completed, and distributed the URL for a B.S./M.S. Chemical Professionals Webpage. At P&MR's request, the Meetings & Expositions Committee will encourage regional meeting planners to program to attract B.S./M.S. chemical professionals and technicians. The committee conducted an electronic WebEx conference on its agenda.

P&MR received a report from the chair of the Regional Meeting Study Group on its examination of regional meeting structure. It will make recommendations directed toward oversight and continuity, while respecting the unique character of regions. P&MR discussed and gathered suggestions on strengthening regional meetings.

P&MR hosted a breakfast for 20 representatives from ACS committees and other organizations to hear suggestions on inclusiveness, a major committee focus. Committee input for and progress on the Member Survey was described.

The committee approved cooperative cosponsorship of a "Conference on Organic Microelectronics," July 10­13, 2005, in New England, sponsored by ACS, the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, and the Materials Research Society; and a nominal cosponsorship of the American Meteorological Society's 85th Annual Meeting & Exposition, Jan. 9­13, 2005, in San Diego.

The committee reviewed its suggestions on inclusiveness and multidisciplinarity. P&MR heard reports on leadership oversight and the Multidisciplinarity Task Force. The P&MR Chair presented analysis of the Gordon Conferences 2005 and the current ACS program. New focus areas, distinct from current division names, were identified and highlighted.

Staff reviewed recent Membership Division accomplishments. Chemjobs Career Center was launched and the Membership Booth was merged with the Community Activities Booth to form a one-stop shop. Membership numbers lag by approximately 1,000.--ANNE T. O'BRIEN, CHAIR

PUBLIC AFFAIRS & PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations (PA&PR) met on Thursday, Aug. 19. Following an outreach breakfast for ACS committee chairs in Anaheim, Calif., on public affairs activities, a second PA&PR breakfast was held for committee chairs in Philadelphia on public relations. The committee has also developed a website, a live link for which will be sent to committees and others for their use and feedback.

The committee discussed a recent congressional initiative that would force publishers to turn over peer-reviewed manuscripts supported by the National Institutes of Health for deposit in the NIH PubMed Central digital library for free dissemination within six months. The committee agreed that ACS should oppose this initiative, consistent with the society's existing position statement. Committee members provided guidance arguments to be used with NIH and Congress and approved a draft letter to the Senate on this issue.

The committee considered a new framework for the ACS biennial Public Policy & Priorities document and provided suggestions and edits to be incorporated before committee action on the document in December. The committee considered a number of possible changes to the Board Regulations relating to PA&PR. Based on the discussion, changes will be proposed for further review by the full board in December.

The committee also discussed a proposal developed by a group of scientific and industrial organizations to invite President Bush and Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) to present a live webcast of their science and technology agenda to tens of thousands of scientists and others nationwide prior to the election. Following a discussion of various potential advantages and disadvantages associated with the society's participation, the committee voted that ACS should not participate in the 2004 events being planned.--DIANE G. SCHMIDT, CHAIR

OTHER COMMITTEES

CHEMICAL ABSTRACTS SERVICE

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Committee on Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) met in executive session on Aug. 20 and in open session jointly with the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications and the Division of Chemical Information on Aug. 23.

The committee heard from CAS management on a range of issues including a report on database improvements, Web developments, and product enhancements, including progress on the "Scientific Century" project. CAS will add records from ACS journals published in the 1900­06 period. More than 1,500 records from the Journal of the American Chemical Society and more than 5,200 records from the Journal of Physical Chemistry will be added to the CA/CAplus databases.

The group discussed several topics related to industry trends, including the influence of generic search engines such as Google on scientific research.--ANDREA TWISS-BROOKS, CHAIR

CHEMICAL SAFETY

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Joint Board-Council Committee on Chemical Safety (CCS) introduced its newest publication, "Safety for Introductory Chemistry Students," in early 2004. This brochure covers the most fundamental laboratory safety principles for new chemistry students. Single copies are free, and bulk ordering information is on the committee website, http://chemistry.org/ committees/ccs. Students, faculty, or facility administrators who need more detailed information about these and more advanced safety topics should consult the committee's flagship publication, "Safety in Academic Chemistry Laboratories," volume 1 for students or volume 2 for faculty, graduate assistants, and administrators. Another committee guide, "Managing Mercury Spills," is available as a Web document. The third edition of "Chemical Safety Manual for Small Businesses" is in the final review process, with anticipated publication by the end of this year. By next spring, 10 of the 12 existing CCS publications will have been written or revised since 2000. Most of those publications can be viewed and downloaded from the CCS website. Many new links to resources on chemical safety have been added to the website.

During the past year, the committee reviewed several experiments for use in laboratory courses or as outreach demonstrations. In March, the committee received an award from the Council of State Science Supervisors in recognition of our support of its activities. Committee members continue to serve on task forces joint with the Committee on Environmental Improvement and the Division of Chemical Health & Safety.

The committee has begun to explore chemical plant safety and security issues. As part of this initiative, CCS will cosponsor, with the Division of Chemical Health & Safety, a symposium on Chemical Security Issues scheduled for the Washington, D.C., meeting next August.--KENNETH P. FIVIZZANI, CHAIR

CHEMISTRY & PUBLIC AFFAIRS

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs (CCPA) met on Aug. 23. CCPA discussed the overall status of program alliances with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and agreed that alliances on public policy matters should be pursued strongly, including cross-membership on CCPA and the relevant public policy committee of AIChE.

CCPA reviewed a discussion outline of a pending energy policy statement that was based on a CCPA-sponsored energy policy conference in July in Washington, D.C. The committee agreed that ACS should work with AIChE on this effort, and discussed a timeline for getting input from various ACS committees and divisions on the statement so it can be forwarded to the ACS Board for action in December.

The committee organized a new task force to develop budget and policy recommendations on chemical science research at the National Institutes of Health. Jeremy Berg, director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at NIH, spoke to the committee about his priorities and the new NIH road map effort to help frame key issues for the committee's consideration.

The committee also reviewed possible candidates and voted to recommend two members of Congress to receive the ACS Public Service Award for 2005.

Following a presentation by Michael Quear, senior staff of the House Science Committee, CCPA discussed the need to analyze the effect of globalization on chemical science and technology and develop policy recommendations as appropriate with respect to globalization and offshore outsourcing. CCPA also discussed the need to revise its policy development and advocacy messages for R&D in 2005 in this regard.--JAMES W. MITCHELL, CHAIR

CHEMISTS WITH DISABILITIES

The Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD) completed its new strategic plan, which directly supports the ACS Strategic Plan. The committee has shaped objectives to ensure that all ACS-sponsored services and programs promote and advance the full participation of students with disabilities.

The committee plans to promote opportunities for individuals with disabilities employed in or seeking employment within chemistry and its allied fields by providing and promoting a portfolio of programs, products, and services to increase their entry, participation, advancement, and leadership in the chemical community. In addition, the committee will serve as a resource to the chemistry community as a whole on issues concerning the education and employment of individuals with disabilities.

Plans for the 25th Anniversary Celebration are under way. A presidential event will be held at the fall national meeting recognizing the achievements of the committee and its many resources. The committee will bring an innovation to the national meeting exposition by highlighting vendors who provide assistive technology. CWD will also cosponsor two symposia with the Committee on Minority Affairs and the Women Chemists Committee.

Committee members continue to review materials and activities prepared by ACS staff offices for inclusiveness and accessibility and participate in activities that communicate the committee's message. Committee members have been selected as the keynote speakers on deaf and hard-of-hearing chemistry professionals for a symposium during the Northeast Regional Meeting, have participated in a panel on disabilities at the Biennial Conference on Chemical Education, and will work with the ACS Exams Institute to prepare a version of the general chemistry exam in braille.--JUDITH A. SUMMERS-GATES, CHAIR

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES

In Philadelphia, the Committee on Community Activities (CCA) cohosted a Community Health Awareness Fair & Blood Drive with the Younger Chemists Committee and the Philadelphia Section, honored National Chemistry Week (NCW) coordinators serving five years or more, presented ChemLuminary Awards for NCW programs, and prepared for the 2004 celebration of NCW with the theme "Health & Wellness." NCW support materials have been posted at http://chemistry.org/ncw.

Other highlights of the CCA meeting included approval of the theme for NCW 2006, which will be "The Home--It's All Built on Chemistry"; approval of materials for use during the Chemists Celebrate Earth Day 2005 celebration and its theme "Air--Here, There, Everywhere!"; and planning for upcoming projects with President-Elect Bill Carroll and the Committee on Public Relations & Communications, including the NCW eXtreme Awards and ACS Community Service Programs. In addition, the committee expressed its appreciation to Helen M. Free for her generous support of the NCW Endowment and recognized Bayer HealthCare Diagnostics Division as a Sustaining Partner of the NCW program.--V. MICHAEL MAUTINO, CHAIR

CORPORATION ASSOCIATES

The Committee on Corporation Associates (CCA) reviewed its strategic goals as assigned to its various subcommittees. The Education Subcommittee is examining ways to impact student preparation for industrial work and spoke with Education Division staff on existing ACS efforts that could be models for similar efforts in preparing students for industry. In addition, this subcommittee will compile feedback from the Anaheim, Calif., event, "Feeding the Ph.D. Pipeline: Diversity Programs That Work" into a report that will be shared with academic department chairs.

The Programs Subcommittee will spearhead CCA's participation in an industry-wide survey to quantify the effects of globalization on industrial R&D; the survey is being directed by the National Academies, and CCA's role will focus specifically on the chemical industry.

The Public Policy Subcommittee will be responsible for providing feedback from industry on a draft ACS policy statement on energy and will advise staff on potential topics for an upcoming Science & the Congress forum on emerging technologies.

CCA will work jointly with the Women Chemists Committee on letters to industrial leaders, encouraging them to nominate women for ACS national awards. It was reported by the Awards/Finance & Grants Subcommittee that while the number of industrial nominations for national awards has increased, the number of industrial awardees has not.

CCA received funding proposals requesting a total of $51,250. It approved funding at $36,500 for the following:

The New York Capital District Women Chemists Committee's partnership with the Science Research in High School program;

SOCED's Task Force on Undergraduate Programming;

The Department of Career Services' project to provide mid- and late-career members with financial subsidies to receive career coaching and to participate in the ChemJobs Career Center;

The Petroleum Chemistry Division's award to recognize student research in petroleum chemistry; and

The Younger Chemists Committee's symposium, "Communicating beyond Generational Differences: Boomers, X-ers & Millenials in the Industrial Workplace." The committee also approved funding in 2005 of a CCA-defined initiative to work directly with ACS technical divisions on "disruptive technologies."--ROBERT J. CORAOR, CHAIR

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) continued to explore the various concepts of sustainability, green chemistry, and precautions that are critical to future practice of chemistry in the U.S.

In Philadelphia, the committee hosted several guests to review ongoing activities CEI has cosponsored:

Paul Anastas, new director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, reviewed ongoing GCI activities and new directions the institute planned for 2005 and beyond. He discussed CEI plans in the green chemistry area and how GCI and the committee might work together.

Dorothy Zolandz and Tina Masciangioli of the National Research Council's Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology updated CEI on the proposed workshop on research challenges to achieving sustainability in the chemical industry planned for late 2004.

Robin Rogers, program chair of the 2005 Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (http://chemistry.org/meetings/ greenchem2005.html) reviewed the program for that meeting and encouraged CEI members to become more involved in organizing and advertising the largest green chemistry conference to be held in the U.S.

CEI members also met with representatives of the Committee on Community Activities to plan Earth Day 2005 and the Committee on Professional Training concerning environmental educational activities. The committee also is planning several 2005 programs in cooperation with the Committee on Science, the Divisions of Environmental Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, and Small Chemical Businesses, and others, including programming in response to 2005 ACS President William Carroll's Enterprise 2015 initiative.--JURGEN EXNER, CHAIR

INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Committee on International Activities (IAC) met in open session on Saturday, Aug. 21.

A symposium for outstanding German and American chemical scientists under age 40, the third in a series organized jointly with the German Chemical Society (GDCh), was held in July. The committee voted to recommend that ACS continue to cosponsor this series and to encourage the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) to become the third cosponsor. With support from the National Science Foundation and with the participation of the Environmental Chemistry Divisions of both ACS and the Brazilian Chemical Society, an environmental chemistry workshop was held in Brazil in May.

The committee accepted recommendations of a task force that reviewed the International Initiatives program. If resources are available next year, the program will focus on selected countries in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa.

The committee heard a report on the Organization of American States (OAS) efforts to improve science and technology in the Americas and voted to recommend to the board of directors that, pending review by legal counsel, ACS should apply to become a recognized Civil Society Observer of the OAS.

The committee heard a report on the planned 2005 conference, "Frontiers of Chemistry II: Research & Education in the Middle East." The committee is pleased that GDCh will join ACS, RSC, and the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry as cosponsors of this event.--CATHERINE E. COSTELLO, CHAIR

MINORITY AFFAIRS

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

At its luncheon featuring Judge LaDoris H. Cordell, Superior Court of Santa Clara County, Calif., as keynote speaker, the Committee on Minority Affairs (CMA) recognized Procter & Gamble as the program's first Sustaining Partner in honor of its significant contributions to the ACS Scholars Program.

The committee's subcommittees reported on a symposium cosponsored with SOCED entitled "Education--Undergraduate Transitions: Enhancing Student Success," which was held at the Biennial Conference on Chemical Education this summer; on the presentation of the Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee Award to the Western New York Section at the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony; and on collaborating with WCC and CWD on an Enterprise 2015 program for the 2005 San Diego national meeting.

The Scholars Program, now beginning its 10th year, has awarded scholarships to 1,477 students. Of the 576 program graduates, 239 have entered the chemical workforce and 253 have gone on to graduate school. Seventy-nine of the 253 students in graduate school are confirmed to be in Ph.D. programs, and 14 have received Ph.D. degrees. Since the spring meeting, Procter & Gamble contributed an additional $100,000, bringing its total gifts to $215,000. The Schering-Plough Foundation donated another $50,000, making it the ninth National Partner to contribute $100,000 or more for scholarships. To date, the Scholars Program has attracted more than $2.2 million in outside contributions.

CMA continues its active involvement with all ACS activities designed to increase the participation of minorities in the chemical sciences and in the membership and governance of the society.--SAUNDRA Y. MCGUIRE, CHAIR

PATENTS & RELATED MATTERS

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Committee on Patents & Related Matters (CPRM) discussed ACS President-Elect William F. Carroll's Enterprise 2015 initiative and decided to devote a part of its spring 2005 meeting to exploring what the future of intellectual property could look like and the implications for the chemical enterprise. Further highlights from the CPRM meeting in Philadelphia are listed.

Legislation & Regulation Subcommittee: CPRM continued to monitor H.R. 1561, a bill that would end the practice of diverting user fees paid to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office to other federal agencies. Fee diversion has been an issue of long-standing concern to CPRM, and the committee will support Senate passage of this legislation. CPRM also discussed plans for fall 2005 programming celebrating the 25th anniversary of watershed intellectual property legislation, the Bayh-Dole Act.

Education Subcommittee: CPRM is drafting an educational slide presentation, targeted to graduate students in the sciences, which introduces the basics of intellectual property law and its relevance to a career in science.

Awards Subcommittee: CPRM discussed potential nominations for the National Inventors Hall of Fame and the National Medal of Technology. CPRM urges any ACS member with a suggested nomination for these awards to contact the CPRM chair or staff liaison.--BARBARA L. LENCES, CHAIR

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

At the August 2004 meeting, the Committee on Professional Training (CPT) reviewed 105 reports from ACS-approved chemistry programs. CPT held conferences with three schools seeking approval, discussed four updates and two site visit reports from applicants, and considered probation reports from seven departments and one appeal of a withdrawal action. One program was added and one was withdrawn, leaving the total number of ACS-approved colleges and universities unchanged at 631.

Nearly all of the respondents to customer surveys about the "ACS Directory of Graduate Research" indicated that the directory is a useful resource and endorsed continued publication of both the printed and Web version. The committee decided that providing open access to DGRweb next year would make information available to undergraduates more broadly and conveniently.

CPT approved new curriculum supplements to the ACS guidelines in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, and chemical information retrieval, which will be available on the CPT website. The committee will host a workshop with representatives from historically black colleges and universities in November. The participants will discuss opportunities for and barriers to mounting ACS-approved programs at such institutions.

Finally, the committee will begin work on a major revision to the ACS guidelines for approval of undergraduate chemistry programs in 2005 and invites comments on issues related to the curriculum required for student certification and other aspects of the requirements for ACS approval. Comments should be sent by e-mail to cpt@ acs.org or by letter to the Office of Professional Training.--F. FLEMING CRIM, CHAIR; C. DALE POULTER, VICE CHAIR

PUBLIC RELATIONS & COMMUNICATIONS

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Joint-Board Council Committee on Public Relations & Communications (CPRC) met with representatives of the Committee on Community Activities (CCA) to identify collaborative activities in support of President-Elect William F. Carroll's initiative for the public perception of chemistry. CCA will prepare a template of activities for local sections to carry out and CPRC will facilitate news coverage for these events. Members of CPRC gave radio interviews to the local National Public Radio station and appeared on the "Good Day Philadelphia" program to talk about the meeting and food chemistry topics. The committee is finalizing plans to make its millennials CD available to all local sections, divisions, and committees, and hopes that the lessons learned about communicating with young people--the millennials--will be helpful during National Chemistry Week, in particular.--WILLIAM R. OLIVER, CHAIR

PUBLICATIONS

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

C&EN Online continues to evolve. Since March, it has introduced a completely redesigned home page that features "Latest News," where breaking news is posted throughout the week; "NanoFocus," which highlights C&EN's coverage of nanoscale science and technology; and "Reel Science," a somewhat lighthearted site that examines the use of science and technology in films.

The final monitoring reports for Bioconjugate Chemistry and Chemical Reviews were presented and approved by the committee. The next publications to be monitored will be Biomacromolecules and Crystal Growth & Design.

In 2004, the Sales & Marketing Department has focused on expanding worldwide access to ACS Publications, marketing the journals as the leading publications in chemistry, and launching the new journal Molecular Pharmaceutics. The sales team finalized first-ever Web license agreements in China, India, and Turkey.--THEODORE L. BROWN, CHAIR

SCIENCE

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The Committee on Science (ComSci) organized, supported, or cosponsored the following programs at the Philadelphia national meeting:

Designing Materials for Product Success,

Responses to Changing Needs in U.S. Doctoral Education,

Current Issues in Open Access & Peer Review in Scientific Publishing,

Viruses as Chemical Entities, and

Petroleum Research Fund Anniversary Symposium & Reception.

The committee devoted the major portion of its meeting to responding to the president-elect's challenges around the theme of "Opportunity." ComSci determined that it can be of most assistance in offering programs related to the Enterprise 2015 project. ComSci will focus its efforts on five major influences on societal and institutional change:

Economics,

Energy,

Security,

Communication, and

Workforce.

To this end, ComSci will pursue the following programs for 2005:

Impact of Globalization on Chemical Research & Development;

Global Politics of Chemistry, including water, energy and environment, homeland security, and food and health;

The Changing Practice of Graduate Research: The Bayh-Dole Act 25 Years Later;

Impact of U.S. Government Policy on Green Chemistry;

Economics of Research & Development: Where Will Industrial R&D Take Place?

Training Teachers To Meet the Workforce Needs of 2015; and

Employment Dynamics in Forensic Chemistry.

ComSci will seek to establish appropriate partnerships with committees and divisions that share our interest in developing these programs.--MARGARET A. CAVANAUGH, CHAIR

WOMEN CHEMISTS

The Women Chemists Committee (WCC) reported a record 10 women chemists will receive ACS national awards in 2005. The committee reviewed current data that included the number of recipients, nominees, and nominators and compared the analysis to the society demographics. It was determined that although the number of nominations of women has improved, the committee will continue to encourage women to participate in the nomination process.

WCC reviewed the results of the successful inaugural golf classic held at the ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., and unanimously voted to continue this special event in San Diego.

WCC recognized Eli Lilly & Co. for its long-standing financial support of the travel award program. Since 1989, this program has enabled 380 undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral female students to present research for the first time at a major scientific meeting. WCC also sponsored a leadership development workshop that trained participants in using emotional intelligence tools for career success. At the Women in Industry Breakfast, Sara Laschever spoke on the importance of negotiating and how women can develop these skills, and the WCC luncheon featured Uma Chowdhry, vice president of research and development, DuPont, as the guest speaker.

Also in Philadelphia, WCC presented the Overcoming Challenges Award to Linda Hendrickson, a chemistry student at Middle Tennessee State University. Her desire to study nuclear medicine and become a technician while battling dyslexia was so inspirational that her story was published in USA Today and The Tennessean.--CAROLYN RIBES, CHAIR

YOUNGER CHEMISTS

(JOINT WITH COUNCIL)

The ACS Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) celebrated 30 years of dedication and service to the younger chemists and chemical professionals of the society during the ACS meeting in Philadelphia.YCC held two presidential symposia, "Defining Moments That Lead to Successful Careers in Chemistry" and "Future Challenges of Chemistry,"and an anniversary dinner bash with more than 60 attendees. YCC also held a presidential reception/poster session with the Division of Professional Relations, which also celebrated its 30th anniversary. ACS Board member Dennis Chamot gave remarks to more than 200 attendees during the reception.

YCC sponsored programs on "Alternate Careers in Chemistry," "Underrepresented Minority Faculty," "Faculty 102," and "Taking Chemistry to the Streets" (a community outreach program), and held its annual blood drive in conjunction with the ACS Health Fair.

With the release of the new ACS Strategic Plan, YCC reassessed its existing strategic plan to discern how well it addresses the goals of the new ACS Strategic Plan. YCC will distribute its newsletter in 2005 online to its 20,000 constituents.

YCC will hold its Leadership Development Workshop & Awards program at the Northeastern and Southwestern ACS Regional Meetings this year. Workshop attendees will learn common leadership behaviors and opportunities within the society and exchange ideas with other ACS members. YCC will incorporate the Leadership Development Workshop into the ACS Leaders Conference, which will be held Jan. 28­30, 2005.

YCC honored four local sections during the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony. YCC is currently accepting nominations for the new Outstanding Divisional Programming for Younger Chemists Award.

In San Diego, YCC will host its annual Fun Run/Walk and will hold several technical programs. For more information on YCC, visit http://chemistry.org/ycc or send e-mail to ycc@acs.org.--MARCI K. HARVEY, CHAIR

Council Committee Reports

OTHER COMMITTEES

COMMITTEES

The Committee on Committees (ConC) announced its annual training session for new committee chairs will be held as part of the ACS Leaders Conference, Jan. 28­30, 2005, in Baltimore.

On behalf of the council, ConC recognized 34 councilors who will have served the statutory limit or otherwise completed their service on ACS governance committees at the end of 2004; 12 committee chairs who will have served the statutory limit on the committee they chair; and 32 councilors observing 15, 20, 25, 30, or 50 years as a councilor.

ConC received reports from its subcommittees or task forces on leadership development, industry pipeline, chair/staff interactions, chair/staff liaison evaluations, financial issues, ConC job description, councilor preference form, and ConC Web page, and approved the recommendation of its Task Force on Committee Enhancement to endorse an external review of the overall committee structure. The review should determine whether the committees' duties and structures are appropriate to the achievement of the duties of the board and council, which in turn should be reviewed as to whether they help to achieve the modern-day mission and objects of the society.

As a result of council action, ConC will reexamine its recommendation for the formation of an ACS Ethics Committee.

ConC has begun developing its recommendations for 2005 committee chairs, members, associates, and consultant appointments for consideration by the president-elect and the chair of the board.--CAROL A. DUANE, CHAIR

NOMINATIONS & ELECTIONS

During the Philadelphia meeting, the Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E) established a task force to develop a communication strategy to help councilors as well as all ACS members to better understand the processes and procedures of the committee.

On Sunday evening, N&E sponsored a Town Hall Meeting for director-at-large candidates. This forum allowed members to hear the candidates answer questions posed by N&E and the audience. The town hall meeting concept continues to be evaluated by N&E.

The petition for electronic balloting was approved by councilors in Philadelphia. Its provisions that amend the ACS Constitution will now be presented to ACS members to be voted upon on the fall 2004 ballot, and its provisions that amend the ACS Bylaws will be sent to the board of directors for approval. If ultimately approved, the amendments will allow balloting options in addition to mailed ballots for ACS elections.

For council elections held on Wednesday for the three elected committees, N&E presented all candidates to voting councilors by, for the first time, projecting their photo and last name on the screen when they were announced. N&E felt this new procedure would assist councilors with name and face recognition when casting their vote and would make the candidate more visible to those in the large councilor seating area.

In its executive session, N&E developed slates of potential nominees for president-elect 2006 and directors, Districts III and VI, for 2006­08, as well as a slate of potential candidates for directors-at-large, for 2006­08.--VALERIE J. KUCK, CHAIR

STANDING COMMITTEES

CONSTITUTION & BYLAWS

The Committee on Constitution & Bylaws (C&B), acting for the council, issued new certified bylaws to the Coastal Georgia Section, formerly the Coastal Empire Section, and approved bylaw amendments and issued new certified bylaws to the Rubber Division. The committee prepared preliminary reports on proposed amendments to bylaws for the Baton Rouge Section and the Biochemical Technology Division. Also, the committee has reviewed new proposed amendments for the Rubber Division, the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division, the Michigan State University Section, and the Rochester Section.

Committees and council reviewed no petitions for consideration.

The revised Petition for Electronic Balloting was presented to council for action. After a unanimous consent motion clarified the proposed Bylaw V, Section 3,b, to ensure that a member may nominate only as many petition candidates as there are director-at-large positions available, the council approved the petition in its entirety. Amendments in the petition that change the constitution will become effective upon ratification by the membership. Amendments to the bylaws, following confirmation by the board of directors, will become effective upon ratification of the constitutional amendments by the membership. Council also approved a revised version of the Petition for Membership Requirements for Teachers and the original version of the Petition to Change Division Annual Report Deadline. These amendments to the bylaws will become effective upon ratification by the board of directors.

New petitions to amend the constitution or bylaws must be received by the executive director by Nov. 24, 2004, to be included in the council agenda for the spring 2005 meeting in San Diego.--M. ELIZABETH DERRICK, CHAIR

DIVISIONAL ACTIVITIES

The Committee on Divisional Activities (DAC) completed its review of 2003 annual reports for 33 divisions and three of the four secretariats. DAC sent preliminary assessments to division and secretariat officers for review to solicit corrections to the annual reports. The Divisional Enhancement Subcommittee selected 12 proposals submitted by 11 divisions for distribution of $51,000 of innovative projects funding for 2004.

In conjunction with the 2004 Program Planning & Coordinating Conference (P2C2), DAC hosted a Summit on the Expanding Boundaries of the Chemical Enterprise & Memberships within ACS. This summit provided division representatives an opportunity for dialogue, to identify key factors affecting recruitment efforts along the boundaries of the traditional chemical enterprise, and to develop a profile of division and society memberships in the future. The 2005 ACS Leaders Conference in which new division chairs-elect participate will be held Jan. 28­30, 2005, in Baltimore.

DAC celebrated the accomplishments of divisions at the ChemLuminary Awards Ceremony. Congratulations to the Divisions of Cellulose & Renewable Materials, Chemical Health & Safety, Polymer Chemistry, Professional Relations, and the Rubber Division for their innovation, outstanding member services, or collaboration with local sections.

Contact Michael Shea, DAC staff liaison, at m_shea@acs.org for more information.--RUTH HATHAWAY, CHAIR

ECONOMIC & PROFESSIONAL AFFAIRS

The Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs (CEPA) has been working on a number of initiatives to address globalization issues. In Philadelphia, it hosted its first open forum for all members to share their views, and a task force has been formed to "monitor, communicate, coordinate, and cooperate" with others on the topic. More details are available on CEPA's website at http://chemistry.org/committees\cepa\index.html.

CEPA held a brainstorming session on President-Elect Carroll's 2005 initiative--Predicting & Preparing for Opportunities of the Chemical Enterprise, 2015. We also organized symposia on "Secondary Science Teaching as a Second Career" and the "Impact of Visas & Global Outsourcing on the Chemistry Industry" along with four other career-related events, including President Casey's Academic Employment Initiative.

CEPA addressed other member needs, including issues for retirees, online career workshops, and new programs to better equip chemists for the 21st century global environment. The revised 7th edition of "ACS Professional Employment Guidelines" was approved by council.

Chemjobs Career Center launched in Philadelphia and now provides a "one-stop shop" for ACS employment services offered through C&EN Chemjobs and the Employment Center (formerly NECH). At the Employment Center, 1,557 job seekers were scheduled for 1,639 interviews for 303 jobs posted by 107 employers. 105 mock interviews, 206 résumé reviews and 37 workshops were also offered.

With record high unemployment for the third year in a row, now at 3.6% among chemists, CEPA is continuing to do all it can to help members in these tough economic times.--MARINDA LI WU, CHAIR

LOCAL SECTION ACTIVITIES

The Local Section Activities Committee (LSAC) presented awards for outstanding performance in 2003 by local sections at the 6th Annual ChemLuminary Awards on Aug. 24 in Philadelphia. The Outstanding Performance Award winners for sections were Chicago (very large), Delaware (large), Princeton (medium-large), Midland (medium), Peoria (medium-small), and the Indiana-Kentucky Border local section (small).

The award for Best Activity or Program Stimulating Membership Involvement was presented to Midland; for Most Innovative New Activity or Program to Western New York; and for Most Innovative Use of Technology to North Carolina. The new award for Best Activity Involving a Local Section-Division Interaction was presented for the first time to the Chicago Local Section and the Division of Professional Relations.

Participants in the 2004 ACS Leaders Conference in New Orleans are invited to the Advanced Leadership Conference, to be held in St. Louis, Oct. 8, which will center on developing leadership skills. The 2005 ACS Leaders Conference will take place Jan. 28­30 in Baltimore. Local section chairs-elect are strongly encouraged to attend these valuable conferences.

The Local Section Innovative Projects Grant Program has awarded 35 local sections a total of $76,091 in funding during the program's first year. Local sections are encouraged to submit proposals by the next deadlines, Oct. 1, 2004, and April 1, 2005. For more details on proposal guidelines, go to http://chemistry.org/localsections.

LSAC has recently sent the fourth issue of the new electronic newsletter, "Leading Together," to all local section officers, completing the first year of production.

The council approved petitions for change in name from Peoria Section to Illinois Heartland Section and for change in section territory for the Wichita Falls-Duncan Section.--YORKE E. RHODES, CHAIR

MEETINGS & EXPOSITIONS

The Committee on Meetings & Exposition (M&E) reports that the 228th national meeting in Philadelphia attracted 14,024 attendees. There were 7,869 full members, 2,929 students, and 1,923 exhibitors in addition to 493 guests and 810 expo-only attendees.

In keeping with the objective of the National Meeting Long-Range Financial Plan, previously approved by the ACS Board of Directors and Council, the Meetings & Expositions Committee approved an increase of $10 for the 2005 national meetings advanced registration fee, bringing the fee total to $295.

The exposition at this meeting hosted 347 companies that purchased 538 booths occupying 100% of the floor space. This was the largest number of companies to exhibit at an ACS national meeting. In addition, there were 28 exhibitor workshops--double the number in Anaheim, Calif.

M&E recommended that council approve the 2014 meeting sites of: Washington, D.C., March 16­20, and San Francisco, Aug. 24­28. Also, the committee recommended and the board of directors has approved switching the New York 2010 meeting with the Boston 2012 site because of projected construction on the New York Convention Center.--STEVE FLEMING, CHAIR

MEMBERSHIP AFFAIRS

The Committee on Membership Affairs (MAC) continues to explore collaborations with all society committees to attract and retain members. One very important accomplishment was MAC's presentation of the petition up for action regarding membership requirements for teachers. The council voted unanimously to support the petition.

MAC discussed the opportunity to enhance the experience of student affiliates and their transition to member status. MAC will be working with the Society Committee on Education (SOCED), Younger Chemists Committee (YCC), and the Admissions Committee to accomplish these goals.

MAC is also partnering with the Committee on Technician Affairs, the Division of Chemical Technicians, and SOCED to consider the revision of admissions requirements for technicians graduating from Chemical Technology Program Approval Services schools.

Total ACS membership for the end of June was 154,945. Compared with last year, this represents a 1% decrease in the overall membership number. However, for the second consecutive year, there has been a 50% increase in the number of recent graduates joining. During the first half of the year, more than 6,800 new members were added to the membership rolls.

Members are beginning to take advantage of services from new affinity partners such as Budget Rent-A-Car and Budget Rent-A-Truck, along with the recently added Wells Fargo education loan program.

Finally, the MAC Subcommittee on Virtual Member Services created an action plan based on the recommendations from our Web consultant. In addition, each subcommittee contributed substantive goals for the development of a MAC strategic plan aligned with the society's strategic plan.--R. GERALD BASS, CHAIR

OTHER COMMITTEES

NOMENCLATURE, TERMINOLOGY & SYMBOLS

A joint International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC)-International Union of Pure & Applied Physics (IUPAP) Working Party (JWP) has confirmed the discovery of element number 111 by the collaboration of Hofmann, and others, from the Gesellschaft fur Schwerionenforschung mbH (GSI) in Darmstadt, Germany. In accord with IUPAC procedures, the discoverers have proposed a name and symbol for the element.

The ACS Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology & Symbols concurs with the IUPAC provisional recommendation for the naming of element of atomic number 111 as roentgenium, with symbol Rg.

We look forward to the formal adoption of the provisional recommendation by IUPAC later this year.

A number of other topics were discussed which will be posted in the near future on the committee's website (http://member ship.acs.org/N/NOME/).--PAUL J. KAROL, CHAIR

PROJECT SEED

The mission of Project SEED is to offer summer research opportunities for high school students from economically disadvantaged families. The program has had a significant impact on the lives of more than 7,500 students for 36 years. In 2004, the Committee on Project SEED placed 275 SEED I students at 90 institutions and 97 SEED II students at 44 institutions. Project SEED also awarded 29 college scholarships for the 2004­05 academic year. The outstanding student's participation was made possible by contributions from industry, academia, local sections, ACS members, the ACS Petroleum Research Fund, the Project SEED Endowment, the ACS Executive Director Initiative Fund, and the ACS Matching Gift Fund.

At the meeting in Philadelphia, Project SEED adopted a motion to increase students' stipends by 30 percent for the following year with the goal of doubling it from its present 2004 level in four years.

The California Local Section was the winner of the ChemLuminary Award for its 2003 outstanding Project SEED Program. At Sci-Mix, nearly 50 Project SEED students presented posters of their research.

The Project SEED Program received a $25,000 pledge from Jeanette Fields in memory of her late husband to establish the Ellis K. Fields National Meeting Travel Awards for Project SEED Summer II students.

The committee encourages all members to continue using the dues check-off option on their ACS membership renewal to support this remarkable program.--MITCHELL R. M. BRUCE, CHAIR

TECHNICIAN AFFAIRS

ANALYTICAL REAGENTS COMMITTEE ANNOUNCEMENT

ACS's Analytical Reagents Committee is proposing to delete the following three reagents from the upcoming 10th edition of the book "Reagent Chemicals," scheduled to be published in 2005: cupferron (page 256 in the current 9th edition); mercurous nitrate dihydrate (page 414); and 1,1,2-trichlorotrifluoroethane (page 676). Comments on the impact of these deletions are requested within 30 days.

Please send your comments to Bob Hauserman, Analytical Reagents Committee, Staff Liaison, American Chemical Society, 1155--St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; or e-mail Reagent Chem9@acs.org.

The committee finalized plans for the ACS Chemical Technology Student Award, which is designed to recognize outstanding students in two-year chemistry-based technology education programs across the country. Award guidelines and criteria will be mailed to chemistry-based programs and posted on the CTA website this fall.

The committee responded to a recent request by ACS President-Elect William F. Carroll for input into Enterprise 2015. CTA will hold a joint program with TECH at the spring 2005 ACS national meeting in San Diego. The symposium and panel series will include representatives from industry and education who will discern the impact of the following factors on chemistry-based technicians, their employers, and their educators: politics, environment, sustainability, cost of energy and raw materials, and change in demographics.

Action plans were made to implement the new CTA strategic plan and its three primary goals:

Increase the awareness of the important contributions that chemistry-based technicians make to the national economy and to society as a whole,

Make technicians relevant to ACS, and

Make ACS relevant to technicians.

--JOHN ENGELMAN, CHAIR

Chemistry Olympiad mentors sought

Most students at the study camp have completed advanced-placement chemistry or the equivalent; therefore, instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses. The curriculum also includes considerable laboratory work.

Successful applicants are expected to have a broad background in organic, theoretical, and descriptive chemistry with classroom experience and should demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. Applicants must make a three-year time commitment. ACS pays for all expenses and travel costs, as well as an honorarium.

Interested individuals may obtain an application form at http://chemistry.org/education/student/olympiad/mentor.html or by requesting an application from La-Treece Stewart, U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, American Chemical Society, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; phone (202) 872-6328; e-mail l_stewart@acs.org. The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 22, 2005. Applicants must also arrange to have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by Jan. 29, 2005, at the address above. For more information, call Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.

