Call for Papers for 2005 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

The 37th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2005), hosted by the ACS North Jersey Section, will be held on May 22–25, 2005, at Rutgers University, Busch Campus, Piscataway, N.J. The theme of the meeting is "Chemistry at the Crossroads of Science." It will include the popular technical programming combined with the best features of an ACS national meeting. MARM 2005 is being tailored to the needs and interests of area scientists. Abstract submissions are sought from undergraduate and graduate students, as well as from professional industrial and academic chemists in all areas of chemistry.

The meeting will feature invited speakers at major symposia, including "Bench to Pilot Plant"; "Visions in Chemistry" (sponsored by Aventis); "Environmental & Green Chemistry"; "Pharmaceutical Profiling"; "Protein-Family-Targeted Medicinal Chemistry: The Practice of Medicinal Chemistry in the Age of Chemogenomics"; "Advances in Organic Chemistry"; "Organometallic Catalysis"; "Novel Instrumentation & Applications of Mass Spectrometry in Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism & Excretion (ADME) Studies"; "Functional Proteomics & Cell Signaling"; "Biomarkers: Quantification, Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics Correlation & Bioanalytical Issues"; "Applications of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Drug Discovery/Development"; "Solid-State & Materials Chemistry"; "Nanoscience & Technology & Solid-State & Materials Chemistry/Surface Chemistry"; "Materials Chemistry/Inorganic & Organic Polymers"; and "Adsorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion & Toxicity at the Crossroads of Drug Discovery." There will also be a special symposium, sponsored by ACS's Organic Chemistry Division, honoring a Cope Scholar awardee.

Several chemical engineering minicourses will also be offered by ACS and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Selman A. Waksman's antibiotic drug discovery process for curing tuberculosis and other infectious diseases will be designated an ACS National Historic Chemical Landmark. A Waksman symposium will mix history with modern antibiotic discoveries. The Regional Industrial Innovation Awards will also feature a related symposium.

On Sunday, May 22, 2005, Science Education & Career Day, attendees will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey Science Teachers Association. High school students, their parents, and their teachers from throughout the region are encouraged to attend. Events will include chemistry and physics demonstrations, showings of the IMAX film "Volcanoes of the Deep" with commentary by the science adviser for the film, student and industrial panels to discuss college and career opportunities in several areas, symposia in several disciplines centered about the theme "100 Years: Then & Now," workshops for teachers, poster presentations, and lunch with a scientist. The program will provide unique opportunities for students, teachers, and scientists from diverse disciplines to mix with each other in an informal, informative atmosphere.

In addition to technical symposia, there will be a number of special events, including an awards banquet on Wednesday evening where 50-year members will be honored along with the winners of a number of ACS regional awards. Special lunches will be held for senior chemists and for the Women Chemists Committee members. There will also be a "Roving Feast" on Monday and Tuesday evenings, May 23 and 24, in conjunction with special programming, vendor exhibits, and posters. Student affiliates will have a full program for sharing their research, outreach programs, eminent scientist lecture, and life in their chapter.

The online abstract program and advance registration opened on Nov. 16. Abstracts will be accepted until March 15. Submit abstracts online through the MARM 2005 website at http://www.marmacs.org, and visit the website for periodic program updates.