Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Custom Producers End Difficult Year

Pharmaceutical ingredient makers look for renewed interest in 2005

by ANN THAYER AND RICK MULLIN
December 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SHOWCASE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN STALEY
Companies rolled out new products at this year's CPhI trade show.
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN STALEY
Companies rolled out new products at this year's CPhI trade show.

CUSTOM CHEMICALS

The pace of activity was frenetic at the 15th annual CPhI Worldwide trade show in Brussels last week.

Producers of fine and custom chemicals were cautiously optimistic that changes within the industry might start yielding positive results next year, after a difficult 2004. Many industry players, including those working in niche areas, said they are pleased with the level of customer interest they are seeing. Some, especially the larger companies, are hoping that their recent restructurings will better position their businesses.

Success also seems to depend on where companies target their activities. Sigma-Aldrich, which officially launched its new fine chemicals business SAFC at the meeting, said its spring acquisition of Ultrafine has given it a full range of capabilities to support customers from the preclinical stage through clinical development to commercialization. The move has contributed in part to a doubling of inquiries over the past six months, said Ed Roullard, director of SAFC Europe.

Cambrex, meanwhile, hopes to emerge as a specialty pharmaceutical player, explained new CEO John R. Leone, even marketing its own product--a cell therapy for wound healing called Orcel--with partner Ortec International in 2005.

DSM Anti-Infectives broadened its line of biotech products with the introduction of Puridrox (cefadroxil) and Purilex (cephalexin), both produced through enzymatic reactions that eliminate about seven chemical steps--post-fermentation--from standard production routes. The new brand name for the anti-infectives is DSM PureActives. DSM also announced a restructuring of its anti-infectives business last week (see page 12).

On the more traditional chemistry front, Clariant is expanding its hydrogenation capacity in Origgio, Italy, by 20%. Drug industry demand for such reactions is strong, said Ralf Pfirmann, global business director for pharmaceutical fine chemicals, with the new capacity "already booked to the end of 2005."

Helsinn, meanwhile, is expanding its high-potency products facility in Biasca, Switzerland. And SEAC, a division of NuPharm, has added a small-volume lab in France capable of producing 500-g to 1-kg quantities. The new plant complements the firm's existing lab- and commercial-scale capabilities.

While their pharmaceutical customers chafe under increased regulatory scrutiny, fine chemicals companies are asking for more scrutiny in their own sector. In Brussels, the new European Fine Chemicals Group (EFCG) called for mandatory Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards within the EU. While firms that supply active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to the U.S. must meet costly GMP standards, explained Hovione CEO Guy Villax, the lack of comparable controls in Europe places European manufacturers that have invested to meet those standards at a disadvantage.

"EFCG wants to help the members who are API manufacturers to lobby for a level playing field in the enforcement of GMP compliance," said Peter Nagler, EFCG chairman and head of Degussa's exclusive synthesis and catalysts unit.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Informex Attendees Report Strong Business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Chemical Rebound Is Apparent At CPhI Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fine Chemicals: Cautious Optimism Washes Over Sector

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE