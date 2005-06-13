E. Gerald Meyer Honored for Service to ACS

VOLUNTEER AWARD
An active ACS member for more than 66 years, E. Gerald Meyer, emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, will receive the 2006 ACS Award for Volunteer Service. The award, created in 2001, recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the goals and objectives of ACS.
"To be recognized is a very high honor in view of having had the privilege and honor of working with so many people who have done so many great things in this society," Meyer says. "Over all these years, what impresses me most are the dedication and the caliber of those who lend a hand."
Noted for his energy and enthusiasm, Meyer, 85, has been active on local, regional, and national levels. He was a founder and chairman of the ACS Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting and also twice chaired and served as councilor for the ACS Wyoming Section. He continues to serve on ACS committees. This week he will ride his motorcycle 360 miles in Alaska to present a paper in Fairbanks at the ACS Northwest Regional Meeting.
Meyer received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and a Ph.D. degree from the University of New Mexico. He has worked for the U.S. Bureau of Mines and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, and was on the faculty of the University of Albuquerque and New Mexico Highlands University, before moving to Wyoming in 1963.
