Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Court Empowers Drug Research

Ruling allows royalty-free drug development using patented materials

by Marc S. Reisch
June 20, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

In a unanimous decision last week, the Supreme Court gave pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies wide latitude to use each other's patents without paying licensing fees for research related to developing new drugs.

The decision means that drug companies could save millions in licensing costs when starting research on new compounds. It also means research that might have gone overseas, where patent rules are often less restrictive, will likely remain in the U.S.

Writing for the Court, Justice Antonin Scalia found that "safe-harbor" exemptions of existing law "extend to all uses of patented inventions that are reasonable to the development and submission of any information under the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act."

The ruling sets aside a lower court decision that ordered Germany's Merck to pay $6.4 million to Integra LifeSciences. Merck and its partner Scripps Research Institute used Integra's patented RGB peptide sequence to develop a drug that halts tumor growth.

The Supreme Court did not rule specifically on the issues between Merck and Integra and remanded the case to a lower court to allow Integra to argue its position under the Supreme Court's interpretation of the law.

Integra says the Court's exemption "does not globally embrace all experimental activity that at some point may lead to an FDA approval process" for specific new drug development. It contends that Merck started work with the RGB peptides as part of a basic research program for new drugs.

For its part, Merck declares the ruling a "victory" for itself, for patients waiting for better treatments, and for the whole biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High Court Sides With Teva In Patent Dispute
High Court To Hear Patent Case
Court Backs Lilly In Patent Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE