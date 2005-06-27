U.S. Chemistry Olympiad Team Finalized

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
Four high school students have been selected to represent the U.S. at the 36th International Chemistry Olympiad in Taipei from July 16 to 25.
Allen Cheng of Arcadia High School, Arcadia, Calif.; Scott Rabin of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Miami; Jacob Sanders of the Academy for the Advancement of Science & Technology, River Edge, N.J.; and Nicholas Sofroniew of Harvard-Westlake High School, Los Angeles, will compete with representatives from more than 60 nations.
Michael Blaisse of Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg, Pa., and Andrew Freddo of Manalapan High School, Colts Neck, N.J., will serve as alternates.
The team was chosen after an intense two-week study camp at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado for 20 students who scored especially well in regional competitions. The camp featured college-level training, emphasizing organic chemistry, with mentors Roxana (Roxie) Allen, a chemistry teacher at St. John School, Houston; John C. Kotz, distinguished teaching professor at State University of New York College, Oneonta; and Nadine Szczepanski, a chemistry professor at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Ill.
In Taipei, the team members will compete in both theoretical and practical chemistry competitions, and they will also sightsee, socialize, and tour local chemistry facilities. Allen and Szczepanski, the head mentor, will accompany the team.
ACS has helped sponsor the U.S. olympiad team every year since 1984.
