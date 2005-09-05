Dow sets R&D in Shanghai

Dow Chemical has picked the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai as the site for a Chinese R&D and information technology center. The firm says the decision follows months of study since plans for the center were announced in January. In Shanghai for the announcement, Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris said the center will cost less than $100 million when it opens in 2007 but that investment will grow over time. The center will create about 600 jobs at first and have room for more than 1,000 employees, the firm says.
