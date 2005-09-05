Recipes Straight to Your & Ipod?, Talking Billboards, Spray-on Salad Dressing, Cheap Gas Sighting

Recipes straight to your & iPod?

GREATEST HITS [+]Enlarge Credit: PHOTO BY LINDA WANG AND YANG KU

Need a recipe? check your Apple iPod. Kraft Foods has made 100 of its "Greatest Hits of the Summer" available for downloading right onto your mobile digital music players.



According to AdAge.com of Aug. 25, several thousand people have downloaded Kraft's summer recipe "hits" onto their iPods since the July 25 launch. The innovative approach is aimed at reaching modern-day consumers. "Check ingredients at the grocery store, plan BBQ menus anywhere, and decide dinner at work or on the train," Kraft touts on its website.



The recipes, downloadable from the company's website, www.kraftfoods.com, are stored separately from music files (under the Notes feature) and take up less than 1 megabyte of space. So don't worry; you can enjoy both your music and your recipes.



Talking billboards

If billboards could speak, they would call you on your cell phone. NewScientist.com of Aug. 22 reports that billboards and advertising posters in six trial locations in London are using Bluetooth technology to beam video ads to passing cell phones.



People walking by the billboards receive a message on their cell phone asking them whether or not they want to accept the advertisement. If people accept, they can receive movies, animations, music, or still images that further promote the product.



For example, posters for the rock band Coldplay's new album offered additional promotional material, including song clips from the album. Of the 87,000 people the ads reached over a two-week period, about 17% were willing to download the clips. But the technology only works on phones with their Bluetooth function turned on. You could always turn it off.

Spray-on salad dressing

Unilever is launching a new product, Wish-Bone Spray, that it hopes will stick with health-conscious consumers. According to AdAge.com of Aug. 17, the spray-on salad dressing will be marketed toward the diet-conscious, as the issue of how much salad dressing to use continues to grow.



For Unilever, the move offers the chance to sell consumers as much as one-third less salad dressing for the same price. The product, due out this fall, will debut this month on the NBC show "The Apprentice."



In other health food news, 7-Eleven will begin selling a functional beverage called YES!, short for "Your Essential Source." The drink, marketed by Natural Precepts, contains 12 vitamins, eight antioxidants, 10 fortified minerals, 70 trace minerals, 22 amino acids, and other essential nutrients. The company claims that the drink "provides a 75% absorption rate for these nutrients, approximately five times the absorption rate for multivitamin tablets and capsules."



Cheap gas sighting

Driving around town looking for the cheapest gas prices used to seem like a good idea. But not this summer. With gas prices skyrocketing and no end in sight, AAA Mid-Atlantic is betting that a little help will go a long way.



The group is now offering a service that will help its members find the cheapest gas prices across the country. The Fuel Price Finder--available on AAA's website, www.aaa.com, through the Automotive or Safety & News pages--uses financial data from 85,000 gas stations nationwide to compile up-to-date fuel prices.

Members can type in their zip code, or city and state, and get a map of local gas stations with their fuel prices.