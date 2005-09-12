Ranbaxy to sell noncore units

India's Ranbaxy Laboratories will sell businesses in animal health, fine chemicals, and diagnostics to ICICI Venture Funds Private, an Indian private equity investor. Meanwhile, clinical diagnostics supplier Dade Behring Holdings, Deerfield, Ill., will acquire a Ranbaxy unit that has been distributing Dade Behring's products and services in India. Ranbaxy expects to complete the deals by the end of the year. The businesses involved accounted for about 2.5% of the company's $1.3 billion in sales in its latest fiscal year, a spokesman says. Ranbaxy CEO Brian W. Tempest says the divestments are in line with the firm's goal of becoming an international research-based pharmaceutical company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter