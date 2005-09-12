Syngenta names new chairman

Heinz Imhoff, chairman of Syngenta since it was formed in 2000 from the merger of Novartis and Zeneca agrochemical businesses, has stepped down for health reasons at the age of 63. The company has tapped Martin Taylor, currently vice chairman, to take over as nonexecutive chairman. Taylor, 53, has been on the Syngenta board of directors since the company was created. He has headed Courtaulds' textile division and the British bank Barclays. Separately, Syngenta plans to move its international business unit from Dielsdorf to Basel, both in Switzerland. Some 30 jobs will be lost in the shift.
