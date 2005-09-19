New Products

Chemicals and materials

ELASTOMERS Three new grades of thermoplastic elastomer feature an ergonomic soft-touch feel, faster cycle times, and easy colorability. The 6000 and 6800 series are suitable for injection molding and extrusion; the 6100 series bonds well to engineered thermoplastics. Advanced Polymer Alloys, www.apainfo.com

ADHESIVE High-solids acrylic adhesive provides a fast-drying alternative for curtain coating in label manufacturing. Product can coat at production line speeds of up to 1,300 meters per minute. Rohm and Haas, www.rohmhaas.com

METALLIC NANOPOWDERS High-quality nickel/cobalt alloy provides a lower cost alternative to platinum as a catalyst in a variety of battery and fuel-cell applications. QuantumSphere, www.qsinano.com

PIGMENT DISPERSANT Additive increases the speed of dispersion for inorganic pigments such as titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and extender pigments in aqueous formulations. The product also decreases the viscosity of the pigment dispersion paste. Troy Corp., www.troycorp.com

PHOTORESIST STRIPPER Residue remover for processes using copper and sensitive low-k dielectrics can remove bulk photoresist, ash residues, and antireflective coatings in a single step. The aqueous-based material requires no intermediate solvent rinse. It can be used over a temperature range of 25-65 °C, with results seen in five to 30 minutes. Mallinckrodt Baker, www.mallbaker.com

Literature and services

TEMPERATURE GUIDE Free best-practices guide to warehouse and production facility temperature and humidity mapping provides step-by-step instructions on how to create and maintain mapping programs. It includes information on selecting sampling sites, choosing sampling rates, analyzing data, and finding remediation options. Dickson Co., www.dicksonweb.com

VALIDATION SERVICE PLANS Service contracts for pharmaceutical companies integrate Good Manufacturing Practices requalification as one part of the routine, documented system maintenance. The full test includes all hydraulic, electronic, and monitoring functions. Millipore, www.millipore.com

Instruments and labware

CONCENTRATOR Rotational vacuum concentrator is suitable for large sample volumes and all commonly used solvents. Typical applications include small sample evaporation, PCR, and HPLC. Unit features a powerful magnetic drive system and a corrosion-resistant inspection window. BioPro International, www.biopro.com

AUTOSAMPLER Robust unit helps to produce high-precision reproducible data in a range of analyses, including the characterization of water solutions, gasoline, or physiological fluids. Versions are available with either eight or 105 sample positions. An automatic alignment system reduces needle syringe damage. Thermo Electron, www.thermo.com

THERMOCYCLER Device features ESP-heated lids for faster, more precise annealing and better block homogeneity. Up to five cyclers can be controlled with the built-in control panel, or up to 30 via a PC with the included software. Eppendorf, www.eppendorf.com

RHEOLOGY Sealed-cell system allows measurement of viscoelastic rheological properties of solutions above their boiling points. The air-bearing seal is effectively frictionless and permits very low torque and dynamic oscillatory testing. Unit can also test pastes and semisolid materials at elevated pressures and temperatures through a parallel plate measuring system. ATS RheoSystems, www.atsrheo systems.com

X-RAY DETECTOR Completely digital imaging detector for macromolecular X-ray crystallography offers low noise, high sensitivity, and no readout dead time. It also features a large active area of 200-mm diameter and high spatial resolution. Brucker Biosciences, www.brucker-biosciences.com

LAB CHAIR Microscope posture chair helps eliminate the back pain associated with prolonged microscope work. It features an adjustable dual-back-support system that helps to properly align the back and pelvis. YogaBack Co., www.yogaback.com

Plant materials and equipment

MACHINING CELL Robotic system utilizes a tool-changing high-speed spindle, a laser-tool probe, and laser part probing. Using a CAM system, the user can easily program any 3- or 5-axis part. From one position, a unit can mill four or more parts stationed around it, and in many cases, it can load its own parts. It can also be mounted on a linear rail. Programming Plus, www.roboticmachining.com

VIDEOSCOPE This 6-mm, flexible scope is designed to reach into small, difficult-to-access locations and deliver bright, clear images. Comprehensive kit is portable and has a 10-inch color display. Features include a rugged tungsten jacket, digital zoom, long time-exposure options, and several working lengths with interchangeable heads. Instrument Technology, www.scopes.com

OXYGENATION Electrolysis-based system provides precise control of oxygen levels in aqueous systems. Bubbles are created in the 5-15-mm range--small enough to prevent breaking the surface tension of the water and allowing bubbles to escape the solution. Aqua Innovations, www.aquainnovations.biz

New Products is written by Melissa Kuhnell , who can be reached at m_kuhnell@acs.org.