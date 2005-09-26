Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Cepa Group Visits Capitol Hill

by Linda R. Raber
September 26, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

ACS ADVOCATES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY JANEL KASPER-WOLFE
Front row, from left: Pleynet, Wu, Greenblatt, and Streusand; back row, from left: Bannochie, Glenn Ruskin (OLGA), Sundeen, Bingham, and Raymond J. Garant (OLGA).
Credit: PHOTO BY JANEL KASPER-WOLFE
Front row, from left: Pleynet, Wu, Greenblatt, and Streusand; back row, from left: Bannochie, Glenn Ruskin (OLGA), Sundeen, Bingham, and Raymond J. Garant (OLGA).

On Aug. 26, just before the acs national meeting in Washington, D.C., the Public Policy Subcommittee of the Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs (CEPA), with support from the ACS Office of Legislative & Government Affairs (OLGA), organized a day on Capitol Hill visiting congressional offices to promote the ACS statements on pension policy and employment nondiscrimination. Subcommittee Chair Christopher J. Bannochie was joined by subcommittee members Barry J. Streusand, John Bingham, Lynne P. Greenblatt, and Sonja Pleynet, as well as CEPA Chair Marinda Li Wu and Corporation Associates Public Policy Subcommittee liaison Joseph E. Sundeen. Three teams were organized by geographic region and were accompanied by an OLGA staff member.

Each team made five congressional office visits and distributed literature on ACS workforce public policies. According to participants, the reception from the congressional offices was excellent, and their level of familiarity with both the pension and the employment nondiscrimination issues was encouraging.

In the pension policy statement, ACS advocates for independent investment advice, shorter vesting periods, portability, and greater diversity of investment options. The Employment Nondiscrimination Act would prevent discrimination in employment based on real or perceived sexual orientation. The ACS policy statement encourages the expansion of protections to include gender expression and gender identity, though these protections are not included in current legislation. The teams encouraged congressional offices with oversight to support the reintroduction of this legislation, which has received bipartisan support in each of the past five Congresses.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE