Government & Policy Roundup

Edwin G. Foulke Jr. has been nominated by President George W. Bush to be the new chief at OSHA. Foulke, an attorney specializing in labor and employment law, served on the Occupational Safety & Health Review Commission from 1990 to 1995.
EPA finalized new emission standards for process heaters, boilers, hydrochloric acid production, and incinerators on Sept. 16. The technology-based standards will cut air releases of dioxins, hydrogen chloride, chlorine, mercury, lead, particulates, and arsenic.
NASA unveiled its plans to get humans back to the moon by 2018. The plan is designed to stay within the agency's existing budget-$104 billion over the next 13 years-and includes development of the next generation of spacecraft.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter