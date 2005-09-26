Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Industry Launches Publicity Campaign

Long-awaited effort is intended to boost public opinion

by Michael McCoy
September 26, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

IMAGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACC PHOTO
ACC's public relations campaign is intended to improve the public's opinion of the industry.
Credit: ACC PHOTO
ACC's public relations campaign is intended to improve the public's opinion of the industry.

CHEMICAL BUSINESS

The American Chemistry Council, the chemical industry's main trade association, launched a public relations campaign last week that is intended to improve the public's opinion of the industry by raising awareness of its contributions to modern life.

Several years in the making, the campaign is built around the phrase "essential2," which is coupled with other words to create expressions such as essential2-progress. It includes advertising, a new website, and employee communications, and it will cost $35 million over two years, the association says. The campaign's most expensive component, television advertising, started last week.

Michael E. Campbell, CEO of Arch Chemicals and chairman of ACC's board, introduced the campaign at a press conference in New York City last week. "The initiative makes use of 'essential2' as an homage to the traditional display of a chemical compound formula," he said.

Robert L. Wood, CEO of specialty chemical maker Chemtura, helped rally the industry to launch the initiative. He said he hopes the campaign will "bridge the gap between Americans' minimal knowledge of our industry and the real meaning and impact of chemistry in their everyday lives."

In conjunction with the essential2 campaign, ACC released two new statistical indicators developed by economist Martha G. Moore that are intended to highlight the chemical industry's importance to the U.S. economy.

One--the Chemical Production Regional Index or CPRI--measures the industry's output in seven U.S. regions that are home to the largest producers. The other, called ChemFactor, is an indicator measuring the chemical content of various goods and items. Paints, for example, have ChemFactors of 100, tires have a factor of 62, and paper has a factor of 26.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SOCMA launches rebranding with a member focus
C&EN Wins Folio: Awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Index Tracks Chemicals Sector

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE