Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NSF-NCI Joint Nano Program Targets Cancer

September 26, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: OSTP PHOTO
Olsen
Credit: OSTP PHOTO
Olsen

NSF and NIH's National Cancer Institute have joined forces to fund a new grant program focused on interdisciplinary nanoscience and technology research with applications to cancer. The partnership provides grants totaling $12.8 million to four institutions over five years. The grants will help set up integrated training settings for U.S. science and engineering doctoral students, with each of the four resulting projects supporting about 30 students. “These awards represent an exciting new model for collaboration between federal agencies that not only makes wise use of budget resources, but also opens new channels for bringing promising new technologies to bear on an important health problem that touches nearly all of us,” NSF Deputy Director Kathie L. Olsen says. The four projects and their locations are Integrative Nanoscience & Microsystems, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque; NanoPharmaceutical Engineering & Science, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.; Nanomedical Science & Technology, Northeastern University, Boston; and Building Leadership for the Nanotechnology Workforce of Tomorrow, University of Washington, Seattle.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NSF Offers $81 Million For Nanotech Research
Students Selected As NSF Global Fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NSF: Basic Science Set To Grow

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE