NSF-NCI Joint Nano Program Targets Cancer

NSF and NIH's National Cancer Institute have joined forces to fund a new grant program focused on interdisciplinary nanoscience and technology research with applications to cancer. The partnership provides grants totaling $12.8 million to four institutions over five years. The grants will help set up integrated training settings for U.S. science and engineering doctoral students, with each of the four resulting projects supporting about 30 students. “These awards represent an exciting new model for collaboration between federal agencies that not only makes wise use of budget resources, but also opens new channels for bringing promising new technologies to bear on an important health problem that touches nearly all of us,” NSF Deputy Director Kathie L. Olsen says. The four projects and their locations are Integrative Nanoscience & Microsystems, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque; NanoPharmaceutical Engineering & Science, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.; Nanomedical Science & Technology, Northeastern University, Boston; and Building Leadership for the Nanotechnology Workforce of Tomorrow, University of Washington, Seattle.
