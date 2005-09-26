Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Science Concentrates

September 26, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Hybrid sugar-peptide copolymers

A new design concept for the synthesis of biomaterials fromcarbohydrates and peptides has been revealed by chemists at the University of California, Irvine (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., published online Sept. 15, dx.doi.org/10.1002/anie.200501944). Zhibin Guan’s team used an approach known as interfacial polymerization to prepare a series of three galactaro-oligolysine hybrid copolymers from a galactose-derived monomer and three oligolysine peptide monomers: dilysine, trilysine, and tetralysine. The monosaccharide (red) and oligopeptide (blue) building blocks are linked in alternating sequence into one polymer chain (shown). Guan notes that the modular synthesis allows quick access to a diverse family of functionalized biomaterials that may find use in drug and gene delivery, DNA and protein microarrays, polymer therapeutics, and tissue engineering. His team’s initial series of hybrid copolymers are biodegradable and nonimmunogenic and can be used to efficiently transfer plasmid DNA into cell nuclei with minimal cytotoxicity. The group is currently working to design hybrid copolymers that can control the differentiation of embryonic stem cells.

Microfluidic biomaterial

Credit:COURTESY OF MARIO CABODI

Most materials used for bio-medical applications lack a way to modulate the concentration of soluble species within their bulk, a function served in living tissue by the vascular system. Abraham D. Stroock of Cornell University and coworkers have constructed a “microfluidic biomaterial” that consists of a network of channels in a calcium alginate hydrogel (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 13788). The device is sturdy and impermeable enough to contain distinct flow paths, yet permeable enough for materials to diffuse through it. Using solutions of fluorescein or fluorescently labeled dextran, Stroock and coworkers show that soluble species can diffuse between the channels and the bulk, providing a way to deliver or extract them. A pressure-driven flow through the channels speeds up mass transfer through the device. Stroock hopes to use such a device as a physiologically accurate scaffold for tissue engineering by seeding cells into the bulk material.

Molecular wires have Ge in the middle

Transition-metal complexesin which two metal atoms are linked to one another through a conjugated digermanium chain have been synthesized by Alexander C. Filippou of Humboldt University of Berlin, in Germany, and coworkers (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2005, 44, 5979). These digermylidyne complexes are reported to be the first group 14 analogs of carbon-based 'molecular wires' in which sp-hybridized carbon chains span two transition-metal centers. Filippou's group previously reported the synthesis of molybdenum and tungsten complexes containing triple bonds to germanium, tin, and lead. To make the new complexes, the researchers relied on some of the same chemistry to synthesize molybdenum and tungsten phosphine complexes containing triple-bonded germanium cyclopentadienyl ligands. Heating these compounds in the solid state cleaves the cyclopentadienyl groups, allowing the resulting metal fragments to dimerize and form the digermylidynes shown, in which the phosphorus ligands are bis(diethylphos-phino)ethane groups.

Organic salt turns DC to AC

A conducting organic salthas been demonstrated to possess the ability to convert direct current to alternating current. Materials with this ability display voltage-current characteristics that deviate from linearity and usually consist of semiconducting diodes in a series. The organic salt, named -(BEDT-TTF)2CsCo(SCN)4, where BEDT-TTF is bis-(ethylenedithio)tetra-thiafulvalene, consists of conducting layers of BEDT-TTF alternating with insulating layers of CsCo(SCN)4. Measurements of single crystals by Fumiaki Sawano and Ichiro Terasaki at Waseda University, Tokyo, and coworkers indicate that the organic salt “exhibits giant nonlinear resistance as a bulk phenomenon” (Nature 2005, 437, 522). For an organic salt to behave intrinsically in this way is unique, according to the researchers. Materials displaying nonlinear resistance are useful not only as components of practical devices such as DC-to-AC converters but also as systems to probe solid-state and statistical physics, the researchers write.

Bacterium blends light-harvesting strategies

In an unusual fusion of bio-chemical duties, the salt-loving red bacterium Salinibacter ruber harvests and processes light by using two structures previously thought to have evolved independently (Science 2005, 309, 2061). Sergei P. Balashov of the University of California, Irvine, and colleagues report that the bacterium contains a bacteriorhodopsin-like protein that binds two usually unrelated chromophores: retinal, the pigment rhodopsin proteins use to harness light to “pump” protons across cell membranes, and a carotenoid pigment known as salinixanthin (shown) that serves as a light-capturing “antenna,” a feature similar to those found in chlorophyll-based photosynthetic systems. The photons absorbed by the salinixanthin are transferred to the retinal chromophore, broadening the range of light wavelengths that can be used for proton pumping. The authors say this complex, which they call xanthorhodopsin, may have evolved to increase the efficiency of processing energy from light.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE