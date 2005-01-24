Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

P&G Bets on Two Big Names at Once

by MICHAEL MCCOY, C&EN NORTHEAST NEWS BUREAU
January 24, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

 

NEW PRODUCT

Tide laundry detergent and Downy fabric softener are two of Procter & Gamble's "billion dollar brands." They are iconic names with strong reputations that are jealously guarded.

Thus, deciding to join the brands in a combination detergent-plus-fabric softener product would seem a risky move. After all, the performance compromises that result from mixing anionic surfactants with cationic softening agents have tarnished premium brands in the past.

Grime
[+]Enlarge
Credit: P&G PHOTO
Credit: P&G PHOTO

Undaunted, P&G launched in August what it calls a "milestone in laundry care,"Tide with a Touch of Downy. According to J. Keith Grime, vice president of R&D for P&G';s global fabric and home care business, the company was able to surmount the performance compromise with innovative softener chemistry—a patented ion pair combination of an alkyltrimethylamine with a fatty acid.

Grime says the new ingredient required many inventions and close interfaces with chemical company partners. For example, with one partner, P&G developed a new process for minimizing the odor associated with cationic amines; with another, it developed a compatible perfume system.

The major problem of achieving good deposition of the new ingredient was solved by the development of a "triple polymer system" with yet another supplier partner. "With all of this innovative technology and formula development," Grime says, "Tide with a Touch of Downy delivers the cleaning and softening performance that warrants the Tide and Downy brand names."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Updating innovation in the cleaning product industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
P&G to debut biobased version of Tide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Value Proposition In The Cleaning Aisle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE