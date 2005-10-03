Advertisement

People

Chemluminary Award Winners Honored

October 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 40
Delighted
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Peter Cutts
Milagros Delgado (center) accepts the Best Student Affiliate Event Award on behalf of the South Florida Section. Also pictured are V. Michael Mautino (left), chair of the ACS Committee on Community Activities, and ACS President William F. Carroll.
The 7th Annual Chemluminary Award celebration was held on the evening of Aug. 30 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel during the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C. Twelve committees handed out a total of 40 awards, which recognize the efforts of volunteers on behalf of ACS as reflected in their 2004 annual reports.

Listed here are the winning division, section, or individual, organized by committee sponsoring the award. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, 50–200; medium-small, 200–399; medium, 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; and very large, more than 3,199.

Committee on Chemistry &amp; Public Affairs

ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Delaware Section

Committee on Community Activities

Best National Chemistry Week (NCW) Contest: Erie Section

Best Student Affiliate Event: South Florida Section

Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Wisconsin Section

Outstanding Community Involvement in NCW: Pittsburgh Section

Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: Brazosport Section

Outstanding Event for the Public Using the Yearly Theme: Illinois-Iowa Border Section

Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Cincinnati Section

Outstanding Ongoing NCW Event: Indiana Section

Outstanding Teacher Program: Cleveland Section

Committee on Economic &amp; Professional Affairs

Outstanding Local Section Career Program Award (Small to Medium-Large): Central Texas Section

Outstanding Local Section Career Program Award (Large to Very Large): St. Louis Section

Winners
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Peter Cutts
Committee Chair, Allison Aldridge (center), accepts the Chicago Section's Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee Award from national Minority Affairs Committee Chair Jean Andino (left) and ACS President-Elect E. Ann Nalley.
Committee on Minority Affairs

Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee: Chicago Section

Committee on Project SEED

Local Section Project SEED Award: North Jersey Section

Committee on Public Relations &amp; Communications

Helen M. Free Award: Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Local Section Public Relations Award (Small to Medium): Nashville Section

Local Section Public Relations Award (Medium to Very Large): Indiana Section

Science Is Fun
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Peter Cutts
Cheryl A. Martin, chair, ACS Committee on Public Relations & Communications (left), and ACS Past-President Helen M. Free present the 2004 Free Award to Bassam Z. Shakhashiri.
Divisional Activities Committee

Division Recognition: Division of Chemical Education, Division of Chemical Information, Division of Chemical Technicians, Division of Computers in Chemistry

Local Section Activities Committee

Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement: Delaware Section

Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section: Southern California Section

Outstanding Performance by a Small Section: Illinois-Iowa Border Section

Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Small Section: Illinois Heartland Section

Outstanding Performance by a Medium Section: Richland Section

Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Large Section: Indiana Section

Outstanding Performance by a Large Section: Delaware Section

Outstanding Performance by a Very Large Section: New York Section

Local Section Activities Committee and Division Activities Committee Joint Subcommittee on Interactions

Local Section/Division Interaction Award: Brazosport Section and Division of Chemical Technicians

Society Committee on Education

ACS Student Affiliate Chapter Interaction Award: Puerto Rico Section

Outstanding High School Student Program Award: New York Section

Outstanding Kids &amp; Chemistry Award: Delaware Section

Honors
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Peter Cutts
From left to right: Carolyn Ribes, Women Chemists Committee (WCC) chair; Anna Cavinato, WCC Outstanding Outreach to Girls or Young Women, Richland Local Section; Soheila Vaezeslami, WCC Outstanding Overall Local Section, Michigan State University Local Section; and Urszula Wettermark, WCC Outstanding Single Event in a Local Section Promoting Women in the Chemical Sciences, Dallas-Fort Worth Local Section.
Women Chemists Committee

Outstanding Outreach to Girls or Young Women: Richland Section

Outstanding Overall Local Section Women Chemists Committee: Michigan State University Section

Outstanding Single Event in a Local Section Promoting Women in the Chemical Sciences: Dallas-Fort Worth Section

Seeds Of Knowledge
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Peter Cutts
Mitchell R. M. Bruce (left), ACS Committee on Project SEED chair, presents award to South Jersey Section's Allene Johnson (second from left), science teacher at Summit High School, Summit, N.J., as Susan R. Fahrenholtz and E. Ann Nalley, ACS President-Elect, look on.
Younger Chemists Committee

Outstanding or Creative Local Section: Northeastern Section

Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: San Diego Section

Outstanding New Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: Minnesota Section

