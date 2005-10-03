Chemluminary Award Winners Honored

The 7th Annual Chemluminary Award celebration was held on the evening of Aug. 30 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel during the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C. Twelve committees handed out a total of 40 awards, which recognize the efforts of volunteers on behalf of ACS as reflected in their 2004 annual reports.
Listed here are the winning division, section, or individual, organized by committee sponsoring the award. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, 50–200; medium-small, 200–399; medium, 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; and very large, more than 3,199.
Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs
ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Delaware Section
Committee on Community Activities
Best National Chemistry Week (NCW) Contest: Erie Section
Best Student Affiliate Event: South Florida Section
Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Wisconsin Section
Outstanding Community Involvement in NCW: Pittsburgh Section
Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: Brazosport Section
Outstanding Event for the Public Using the Yearly Theme: Illinois-Iowa Border Section
Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Cincinnati Section
Outstanding Ongoing NCW Event: Indiana Section
Outstanding Teacher Program: Cleveland Section
Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs
Outstanding Local Section Career Program Award (Small to Medium-Large): Central Texas Section
Outstanding Local Section Career Program Award (Large to Very Large): St. Louis Section
Committee on Minority Affairs
Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee: Chicago Section
Committee on Project SEED
Local Section Project SEED Award: North Jersey Section
Committee on Public Relations & Communications
Helen M. Free Award: Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Local Section Public Relations Award (Small to Medium): Nashville Section
Local Section Public Relations Award (Medium to Very Large): Indiana Section
Divisional Activities Committee
Division Recognition: Division of Chemical Education, Division of Chemical Information, Division of Chemical Technicians, Division of Computers in Chemistry
Local Section Activities Committee
Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement: Delaware Section
Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section: Southern California Section
Outstanding Performance by a Small Section: Illinois-Iowa Border Section
Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Small Section: Illinois Heartland Section
Outstanding Performance by a Medium Section: Richland Section
Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Large Section: Indiana Section
Outstanding Performance by a Large Section: Delaware Section
Outstanding Performance by a Very Large Section: New York Section
Local Section Activities Committee and Division Activities Committee Joint Subcommittee on Interactions
Local Section/Division Interaction Award: Brazosport Section and Division of Chemical Technicians
Society Committee on Education
ACS Student Affiliate Chapter Interaction Award: Puerto Rico Section
Outstanding High School Student Program Award: New York Section
Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Award: Delaware Section
Women Chemists Committee
Outstanding Outreach to Girls or Young Women: Richland Section
Outstanding Overall Local Section Women Chemists Committee: Michigan State University Section
Outstanding Single Event in a Local Section Promoting Women in the Chemical Sciences: Dallas-Fort Worth Section
Younger Chemists Committee
Outstanding or Creative Local Section: Northeastern Section
Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: San Diego Section
Outstanding New Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: Minnesota Section
