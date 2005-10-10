Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Lamprey Pheromone Mixture Identified

Sulfated steroids from larvae attract adult sea lampreys to spawning streams

by Celia M. Henry
October 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

BIG SUCKERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Sea lampreys, shown here in a laboratory tank, survive by attaching to larger fish and sucking their fluids.
Credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Sea lampreys, shown here in a laboratory tank, survive by attaching to larger fish and sucking their fluids.

CHEMICAL ECOLOGY

The components of the pheromone mixture that sea lampreys use to find their way to spawning streams have been identified by a team of biologists and chemists at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. The researchers hope to use the compounds as part of a program to control the invasive parasitic fish, which survives by attaching itself to larger fish and then sucking their juices.

Early last century, the sea lamprey invaded the Great Lakes and destroyed the commercial fishing populations.

Only a relatively few streams in the Great Lakes region are appropriate for lamprey spawning. Adult lampreys find these streams by answering the call of a soup of pheromones emitted by lamprey larvae, which live between three and 20 years in the spawning streams before metamorphosing into adults.

AT LAST
[+]Enlarge
Credit: U Minnesota, Agricultural Experiment Station, D. Hansen
Sorensen (left) and Hoye led the team that figured out what compounds beckon sea lampreys to spawning streams.
Credit: U Minnesota, Agricultural Experiment Station, D. Hansen
Sorensen (left) and Hoye led the team that figured out what compounds beckon sea lampreys to spawning streams.

Biologist Peter W. Sorensen has spent more than a decade trying to figure out just what's in that soup. Now, Sorensen, chemistry professor Thomas R. Hoye, graduate student Jared M. Fine, and coworkers have identified three sulfated steroids, two of which were previously unknown (Nat. Chem. Biol., published online Oct. 2, dx.doi.org/10.1038/nchembio739). One of the components, petromyzonal sulfate, had been previously identified.

The most important of the steroids is petromyzonamine disulfate (PADS), which contains an aminopropyl lactam structural subunit that has never previously been seen as part of a natural product. The researchers deduced the structure by mass spectrometry and NMR spectroscopy and verified it by chemical synthesis. PADS is structurally related to squalamine, an antibiotic produced by the dogfish shark.

The lamprey olfactory system is so sensitive that it detects these compounds at subpicomolar concentrations. Each larva, therefore, emits only a tiny amount, so getting enough of the steroids to determine the structure was difficult. Fine extracted the steroids from the water in an 8,000-L laboratory tank containing on the order of 35,000 larvae buried in the mud at the bottom.

Each of the compounds elicits a response from adult lampreys, but the combination is much more powerful than are the individual compounds. Sorensen isn't sure whether they'll try to use all three compounds in lamprey control or just the most active one. The mixture could be used to lure lampreys into traps or streams that are unsuitable for spawning. Field trials with pheromone extract are already under way, Sorensen says.

To reach concentrations that lampreys respond to, only about 500 g of the compounds would be needed in the total volume of water that flows over Niagara Falls in a month, Hoye says. The current synthesis isn't up to producing such large quantities of the steroids, but Hoye isn't worried. He is confident that his team can work out a few of the bugs that make our current synthesis not efficient enough for large-scale production, he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists pinpoint a key molecule in rose scent production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cone snails lure prey with faux pheromones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant used in traditional Chinese medicine is a source of natural insecticides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE