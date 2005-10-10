Psivida Takes Delivery

Nanotechnology specialist pSivida will acquire Control Delivery Systems, a Boston-based drug delivery company, for roughly $104 million. pSivida says the deal creates “one of the world's first bio-nanotech companies with product revenues.” CDS has a number of commercial sustained-release treatments, principally in the field of ophthalmology, as well as a product pipeline that includes a treatment for diabetic macular edema now in Phase III trials. pSivida wants to develop a series of drug delivery products for the ophthalmology and oncology fields.
